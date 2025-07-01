Orioles Have a Crazy Catching Situation Now and Down the Road

Through the first two weeks of June, the Baltimore Orioles looked like they were turning the page from their terrible start to the season.

Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser returned to the lineup, and Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson put together some hot starts, showing glimpses of what fans thought the O’s could look like heading into this year.

However, the past two weeks have not echoed that same positivity.

A 3-4 road trip against AL East opponents could have easily been a 5-2 road trip had the Orioles been able to hold onto an 8-0 lead in the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays or hold a one-run lead late against the Yankees.