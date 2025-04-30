MLB Best Bets, Wednesday, April 30 MLB Picks, MLB Player Props Today

As stated earlier, the Orioles are the number one offense against righties at home. They also have the number one xwOBA against right-handers who throw sinkers, sliders, fastballs, and changeups regardless of the park. Those are Carrasco’s four most-used pitches, taking up about 90% of his arsenal.

Based on how the Orioles have been swinging it this season against that mix from right-handers at home, this is the best matchup they could ask for. Not exaggerating either, there is no better matchup for them in the game right now.

The Yankees have a 107 wRC+ against lefties on the road this year, still respectable, but nowhere near the numbers the Orioles are putting up. Povich also holds a clear edge in SIERA (4.14 vs 4.79), and he still has upside. He was one of the Orioles’ top pitching prospects and has upped his strikeout rate and lowered his walk rate from last season.

I expect Povich to utilize his curveball more often than not in this matchup. It’s his third-most-used offering, but I’m sure the Orioles will notice how bad the Yankees have been against left-handed curveballs. Their .180 xwOBA against that pitch is the fourth-worst mark in baseball. Against both sweepers and curveballs from lefties, the Yankees rank 17th in xwOBA. If Povich has command of his breaking balls, I expect him to be solid today.

Most of the Yankees’ bats haven’t seen him either, which I prefer over Carrasco, who has not performed well against the Orioles. Considering I get the better pitcher and the offense in a better spot, I make the Orioles -140 through the first five innings. Considering we push if they tie, and we get to bat in the bottom of the fifth without them getting to counter, Orioles F5 ML has to be the play today. I would take this up to -120.

Player Prop #1

The Padres have the lowest strikeout rate in baseball against righties to start the year, which is giving us value on this line.