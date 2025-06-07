It’s Time We Have a Talk About Adley Rutschman

The tale of Adley Rutschman is one of the more confusing stories in baseball. The former first overall pick from the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft started his career as an emerging face of the league. However, over the past year, Rutschman’s career has taken a completely different turn.

After winning the College Baseball World Series in 2018 with Oregon State and winning the Golden Spikes Award in 2019, Rutschman was favored to be the first overall pick ahead of prep shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Rutschman’s eventual selection signaled the beginning of the rebuild in Baltimore.

Three years later, Rutschman made his debut. Across the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Adley was a .265 hitter with a .807 OPS and 131 wRC+. Rutschman was firmly on his way to being one of the best catchers in baseball.

At the beginning of 2024, Rutschman looked as if he would continue on that upward trajectory. A .300 batting average and .830 OPS had the Baltimore Orioles’ hopes of their first World Series title in 41 years riding high.