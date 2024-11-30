Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Ha-Seong Kim

Each offseason we have a couple of free agents that tend to fly under-the-radar because they are not the flashiest name on the market. When all is said and done, I have a feeling that Ha-Seong Kim is going to be the one free agent that every fan base is going to wish they made a play for this offseason.

In the 2020 offseason, the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO made Kim available via the posting system. On Dec. 28, Kim and the San Diego Padres agreed to terms on a deal that would bring him stateside at the age of 25. The total terms of the contract was $28 million over four years, with a mutual option for a fifth year. Kim exercised his right to opt-out in order to be an unrestricted free agent this winter.

With the Winter Meetings right around the corner, many speculate that Kim could be one of the first free agents to sign and that he has already garnered a lot of interest from multiple teams. The question is, who will come out victorious in the Kim sweepstakes?

Kim’s Background

In his four-year MLB career, Kim has posted a line of .242/.326/.380 with 47 home runs, 78 stolen bases, and 15.3 WAR in 540 games played. While the offensive numbers might not look all that great, it is not where Kim brings the most value.