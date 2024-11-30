Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Ha-Seong Kim
Ha-Seong Kim just battled through an injury-riddled campaign, but he still brings a ton of value on both sides of the ball. Here are some of the top candidates to sign the infielder this offseason.
Each offseason we have a couple of free agents that tend to fly under-the-radar because they are not the flashiest name on the market. When all is said and done, I have a feeling that Ha-Seong Kim is going to be the one free agent that every fan base is going to wish they made a play for this offseason.
In the 2020 offseason, the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO made Kim available via the posting system. On Dec. 28, Kim and the San Diego Padres agreed to terms on a deal that would bring him stateside at the age of 25. The total terms of the contract was $28 million over four years, with a mutual option for a fifth year. Kim exercised his right to opt-out in order to be an unrestricted free agent this winter.
With the Winter Meetings right around the corner, many speculate that Kim could be one of the first free agents to sign and that he has already garnered a lot of interest from multiple teams. The question is, who will come out victorious in the Kim sweepstakes?
Kim’s Background
In his four-year MLB career, Kim has posted a line of .242/.326/.380 with 47 home runs, 78 stolen bases, and 15.3 WAR in 540 games played. While the offensive numbers might not look all that great, it is not where Kim brings the most value.
Kim’s versatility is what is going to continue to have his name linked to multiple teams because of his ability to play second, short, and third base at above-average levels. So much so that it led to him winning a Gold Glove in the 2023 season under the utility position.
He has three of his four seasons ranking in the top-10 in defensive WAR and has ranked in the top-five in fielding percentage and range factor at those three positions as well.
An ability to provide reliable flexibility, while producing at a league-average level at the plate, plus not being a zero on the base paths, is the reason why Kim is going to sign a sizable deal with his new team.
There is one red flag when it comes to Kim: he is coming off of labrum surgery in his shoulder. While he is expected to be ready for the start of the season, Kim could miss spring training as he works his way back.
Ideal Landing Spots for Ha-Seong Kim
San Francisco Giants
The Giants have been the one team that has been continuously linked to Kim ever since he declined his option. It has been well documented that the Giants have been players in free agency over the last few offseasons. The issue is that they are having trouble convincing players to sign there.
Things are a little different now. With Buster Posey now in charge of this team, he is going to being a championship-level quality to a front office that is looking to finally make that move and get over the hump of being known as an “average” team.
Tyler Fitzgerald was a great story in 2024, but that production is likely not going to be replicated going forward. Casey Schmitt is a good defender but is someone who is bouncing around on the field because of his defensive ability. His offense leaves a hole in the lineup, and that leaves an obvious need for improvement at the second base position.
The Giants are known for piecing things together and making them work. Although we have no idea how they always seem to surprise us. Signing Kim will give them added stability to build off of after agreeing to an extension with Matt Chapman to be their third baseman for the foreseeable future.
New York Yankees
The past couple of seasons has been a roller coaster of a ride for the infield of the New York Yankees. A failed trade for Josh Donaldson that led to him being released, an extension to DJ LeMahieu that has looked worse as the days go by, and inconsistent play from Gleyber Torres have all added up to where they are now.
At the deadline, the Yankees made a trade for Jazz Chisholm and immediately shifted him to third base because of their glaring need at the position, and also because Torres was adamant about staying a second baseman even though all the metrics say he’s incompetent there.
With Torres departing via free agency and Kim coming aboard as a replacement, it will change.
Now, I do want to preface this by saying that the priority for the Yankees should be spending every last dollar on retaining Juan Soto. If they cannot, Kim should be part of the backup plan in using the funds to fill other voids across the roster.
Whether it’s Kim sliding in at second base to replace Torres, or moving Jazz back to second and Kim playing third, his fit on this team would be beneficial for their success going into 2025.
Detroit Tigers
The Tigers were cellar dwellers for a few years, but an unlikely run that led to their recent ALDS appearance changed that real quick. Now, they are looking to add to their roster in order to take that next step.
Once the offseason began, they were quickly linked as a potential landing spot for All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman and linking him back up with his former manager, A.J. Hinch. Should they miss out on Bregman, Kim is not a bad consolation prize.
The Tigers came to a pre-arb agreement with Colt Keith to man the second base position for the future. It’s on the left side of the infield that they could use the help. The Javier Baez experiment has all but ended. Matt Vierling, Andy Ibañez, and Zach McKinstry were nice stories, but they are utility players and not long-term options at third base.
Trey Sweeney and Jace Jung also filled in admirably, but they should not prevent you from making a move to sign Kim if the opportunity presents itself.
Another reason why he is a good fit for them is because he adds a consistent right-handed bat to a lineup that is littered with left-handed hitters. For a young ballclub, even though he is not a veteran in MLB, a well-experienced player like Kim will provide a leadership that is needed for a young team like the Gritty Tigs.
Atlanta Braves
Look, Orlando Arcia has been a nice story for the Braves since he arrived after his time in Milwaukee but, if the Braves want to return to the postseason, Arcia is not the answer at the shortstop position.
Adding Kim to an infield with Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and Matt Olson would rival the rest of the league as one of the best in baseball. It would arguably be the best in terms of defense.
The Braves had Dansby Swanson filling that spot for them for years before he signed in Chicago. Kim would be the one-for-one replacement that they have been looking for since he left. The power output might not be similar, but everything else sure is. Gold Glove-caliber defense, a slightly more consistent bat at the plate, and added speed to a relatively quick lineup would propel the Braves back into contention to take back the National League East.
Contract Prediction
As mentioned previously, many people will be surprised as to what Kim ends up signing for this offseason.
Spotrac does provide comparable contracts around players with similar production and age at the time of their newly signed deals.
While Benintendi and Gurriel obviously don’t play the same position as Kim, Edman and Cronenworth do. Cronenworth’s deal is closer to what Kim could get this offseason, but his floor is arguably higher than the $11.4 million that Cronenworth got at the time of his extension.
Our prediction? Kim is going to sign a four-year deal around $52 million with the Giants, which would be an AAV of $13 million. For someone who provides all that Kim does on a daily basis, there should be multiple suitors for him.