Who Are the Best Number Five Starters in Baseball?

Projected Yankees Rotation: Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Frankie Montas

At this time last year, Frankie Montas was the number one starter for the Athletics. He was coming off a 4-fWAR season and a sixth-place finish for the AL Cy Young. He would’ve been the number two starter on the Yankees had he joined the team ahead of the season.

Now, however, he heads into 2023 as a number five. Gerrit Cole, of course, is the ace of the Yankees’ staff, while new addition Carlos Rodón slots in at number two and breakout star Nestor Cortes is number three. I’d argue Luis Severino is the number four after his solid performance last season, leaving Montas in the fifth and final spot.

Montas had trouble after the trade deadline last year, posting a 6.35 ERA and 4.93 FIP in eight starts. He ultimately landed on the injured list with shoulder soreness, which may have been the cause of his struggles. That shoulder inflammation came back this winter, and Montas is going to miss the first month of the season.

If his injury worsens, I’ll have to reconsider his place on this list, but as long he’s back by May, he’s still the obvious choice. He has a history of success, and he was excellent as recently as the 2021 season. That combination of track record and potential makes Frankie Montas the best number five starter in baseball.

2. Andrew Heaney, Texas Rangers

2022 Stats: 14 GS (16 G), 72.2 IP, 3.10 ERA, 3.75 FIP, 2.83 xFIP, 1.1 fWAR