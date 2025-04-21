After Adding Clint Hurdle, Where Can the Rockies Go From Here?

Black holds some prestige around the halls of Coors Field. Not only has he recorded the most wins and managed the most games in franchise history, he’s also the only skipper to navigate the club to consecutive postseason appearances.

Only three active managers have helmed more games with their current club than Black: Kevin Cash (since 2015) of the Tampa Bay Rays, Dave Roberts (since 2016) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Brian Snitker (since May 2016) of Atlanta. What separates these men from Black is that all three have managed deep into the postseason, winning their league and reaching the World Series.

While it’s easy to see Hurdle as a potential replacement for Black, that’s not Hurdle’s interpretation of the situation. The 2013 NL Manager of the Year with the Pirates made it clear during his press conference on Saturday: He is in Denver to help Black as the hitting coach.

“I don’t think anybody understands the role of a manager better than a former manager,” Hurdle said. “In 2009, I brought two of them in the building — Jim Tracy and Don Baylor — because it was the best moves for the organization. It was the best moves for the ballclub. We’re pros. Buddy and I have had some very, very quality conversations already.”

As nice as that sounds, and as similar as the parallels may be — Black also has two former managers on staff in Hurdle and bench coach Mike Redmond, who managed the Miami Marlins from 2013-15 — Hurdle was eventually relieved of his duties in 2009. His replacement: one of those former managers.

Going a different direction for general manager could also be in the cards for the 4-17 (.190) club, especially if they happen to keep the 31-131 pace. Schmidt took over as the interim GM when his predecessor, Jeff Bridich, stepped away from the team just months after Monfort orchestrated the Arenado trade.