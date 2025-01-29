Kris Bryant Could Determine How Much Rockies Improve in 2025

As Kris Bryant enters the fourth year of a seven-year, $182 million deal, the Colorado Rockies are simply hoping that he can stay on the field in 2025 and be the productive player they envisioned when the deal was inked before the 2022 campaign.

On paper, that doesn’t seem like a big ask. After all, between his rookie season with the Chicago Cubs in 2015 and the year he split between the Cubs and San Francisco Giants in 2021, Bryant played in 102 or more games in every season (except for the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign).

However, since Bryant signed that deal to come to Colorado to be one of the faces of the franchise, the former National League Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player has played in 159 total games over the past three seasons, with 80 games in 2024 setting the benchmark for his time in the Mile High City.

During those three seasons, Bryant has battled ailments ranging from plantar fasciitis to a lower back strain to a fractured left index finger. Every injury has added another layer to the frustration for both Bryant and the Rockies.