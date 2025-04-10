Zac Veen’s Debut May Signal Change for the Colorado Rockies

Patience and precision are two of the lessons Veen learned during his journey through the minors, two attributes that were on display in his debut with Colorado during a 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

With the third baseman playing back and a runner on first base with two outs, Veen put down a well-placed bunt to the left side and legged out an infield single.

The throw from third baseman Vinny Capra tailed wide and allowed both runners to advance an extra base on the error. That brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the sixth of what was a three-run ballgame to that point.

“I think we got a lot of really good hitters here who I know will drive me in. So I’m just trying to get on base,” Veen said. “I’ve trusted (the bunt) a lot, so if it’s there, I’ll do it. If the next guy gets a double, it looks like I’m a genius.”

Causing chaos with his legs may become a calling card for the 23-year-old for the time being until the other facets of his game develop.

“It’s nice to see he’s going to play a certain style of game that at times, it’s probably gonna make me cringe, and then he’s gonna win a game by doing the same exact thing,” Forbes said pre-game. “The youthfulness and the enthusiasm and the nervous energy that I saw in him today, you love it.”