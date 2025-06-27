A New Archetype is Forming in Center Field Around MLB

While Pages has played all three outfield positions, he has spent the majority of his time in center. He doesn’t have quite as good a range as those ahead of him, but he makes up for that with one of the best arms in the outfield.

Andy Pages breakout year continues!



He’s slugging .952 in his last 7 games! pic.twitter.com/IUC1k5UoKH — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 22, 2025

Julio Rodríguez, SEA

Julio Rodríguez has taken his already stellar defense up to an elite level this season for the Seattle Mariners. He’s one behind PCA in the FRV department with 10, and he has the fourth-most outs above average (OAA) among center fielders with nine. In addition to his glove, Rodríguez has shown in the past to have some huge offensive upside, with 28 and 32 home run seasons in his first two years in the majors.

After hitting 20 homers last year, it looked like the former Rookie of the Year and two-time Silver Slugger was back on track this season. He had 10 long balls through the end of May. Unfortunately for the Mariners’ offense, Rodríguez has cooled off in June. He has just one home run in 20 games this month. He’s just outside the top 10, ranking 12th in slugging with a .403 mark.

Daulton Varsho, TOR

Daulton Varsho hasn’t had much time healthy for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. When he is on the field, however, he’s one of the preeminent center field defenders. He finished with 16 FRV last year, tied for first with Crow-Armstrong and the Washington Nationals’ Jacob Young. The soon-to-be 29-year-old finally won his first Gold Glove in 2024, as well as a pair of Fielding Bible awards for Defensive Player of the Year and the Multi-Position Award.

He can also catch fly balls behind his back:

Varsho has also shown a resurgence in power at the plate. After hitting 27 home runs with Arizona in 2022, his pace this season is ridiculous. The problem is, he has only 100 plate appearances over 24 games, but has already hit eight homers and a .543 slugging percentage.