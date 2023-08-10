The Miami Marlins May Have Just Saved Their Season

With the Marlins down 4-1 in the 8th and again showing no signs of life on offense, Bell rung throughout Cincinnati with a two-out three-run blast to tie it up. It was Bell’s second of the game and showed exactly why he was brought in for the playoff push.

RING THE BELL THIS GAME IS TIED!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TW4o8LGmBR — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 9, 2023

That would only last as the biggest home run of the Marlins season for an inning! That is because in the ninth, Bryan De La Cruz stepped up and took the first pitch of the inning out to right to give the Marlins the lead. Robertson would again shut the door, and the Marlins picked up a series win of which the magnitude cannot be overstated.

BRYAN DE LA CRUZ FIRST PITCH NINTH INNING HOME RUN FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/FfAa6pi9qb — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 9, 2023

Despite the two massive victories, Miami is floundering and heading for a brutal stretch. Their next four series will likely make or break their season. They have three-game series at home with the Yankees and Astros then on the road with the Dodgers and Padres. Go .500 in that stretch, you got a chance. Lose eight-of-twelve and there goes your season.

The good news though, is the Marlins still have a chance in the first place. They showed massive resiliency in these past two games, coming from behind in both to pick up huge wins. These are the type of wins we have not seen from the Marlins in the past, and make fans feel this year’s club may truly be different.

Fans were all ready to write this season off, but the Marlins have given themselves a lifeline. Now they will need a lot to go right to take advantage and get themselves into the Postseason.

Keep Ringing The Bell

I think it is fair to say that Kim Ng is really good at her job. There have been some misses in free agency, but some are not her fault. Other than that, Ng has done a really good job at getting the most with what she has.