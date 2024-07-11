Revisiting the Trade That Sent Josh Naylor to the Guardians

In baseball, oftentimes it takes multiple years to evaluate a trade properly. Between giving prospects time to establish themselves at the major-league level or potentially waiting to see who becomes a ‘player to be named later,’ some trades can’t have a winner or loser right away.

And that’s been precisely the case for the 2020 deal, which saw the San Diego Padres ship Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill, Owen Miller, Austin Hedges, Joey Cantillo, and Gabriel Arias to the Cleveland Guardians for Mike Clevinger, Greg Allen, and a player to be named later — who ultimately became Matt Waldron.

Naylor, who was named an All-Star for the first time on Sunday, has undoubtedly become the face of the trade, thanks to the 6.3 fWAR and 116 wRC+ he’s put up since joining the Guardians.

While Hedges albeit , Cantillo and Arias are still in the Cleveland organization, the Padres only got a year-and-a-half out of Clevinger after the righty underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021. And while he was extremely effective during his five starts with the team in that 2020 campaign, it seems unlikely that the package they gave up ended up being worth 133 1/3 regular-season innings of 4.12-ERA ball.