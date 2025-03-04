2025 MLB Futures Part 2: Win Totals, Division Odds

Starting Pitching

Beyond general regression for the team, the starting rotation is why we are fading the Mets in 2025. FanGraphs Depth Charts rank the Mets’ rotation as the 21st best in baseball.

That’s already concerning, but that’s their projection with 159 innings from Sean Manaea and 102 innings from Frankie Montas. Manaea was shut down recently with an oblique injury, and estimates have him returning to the rotation at the end of April.

It makes sense that Manaea’s body is already breaking down. He’s 33 years old and he’s never pitched as many innings as he did last year. He set his record with 181 2/3 in the regular season and threw 19 innings in the playoffs, taking him one out away from 200.

His previous high was 179 with Oakland back in 2021. I expect him to deliver once he’s back, but he would not be a pitcher I’m buying in 2025.

Frankie Montas hasn’t been very effective since 2021, and he’s also on the IL to start the season. He has a high-grade right lat strain that will keep him from throwing for 6-8 weeks. Estimates have him returning in mid-May. The jury is still out on whether he can be effective this season, as he’s put up a 4.43 ERA while averaging 99 innings a season since 2021.

Similar to Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga will be effective on a per-inning basis. I have concerns about how many innings he’s going to throw. A low end projection has him throwing 138 innings, and the high end has him at 163. I think it’s foolish to expect 163 innings from Senga coming off two different injuries. He suffered a shoulder strain in spring training, and then dealt with a calf injury that limited his 2024 campaign to just five innings.

Dating back to his time in the NPB, he’s only thrown over 150 innings thrice in 13 seasons. When he was 23, he tossed 177 innings in 2016. In 2019, as a 26-year-old, he threw 180 innings and then 166 in his first season with the Mets. He’s no spring chicken either, at 32 years old. ATC projects him for a 3.72 ERA in 150 innings.

David Peterson is coming off a career year, but is it sustainable?

In 2023, he pitched to a 5.03 ERA with a 10.38 K/9. In 2024, he pitched to a 2.90 with a 7.51 K/9. He’s widely inconsistent, but his xERA stayed largely the same over the past two seasons. In 2023, it was 4.96; in 2024, it was 4.59. ATC projects him for a 3.86 ERA in 139 innings, which feels right.

Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn, and Griffin Canning round out the rotation. Megill has the most upside of any of them, but he still has his issues. He’s routinely susceptible to allowing hard-contact and allowing walks. Blackburn and Canning are replacement-level pitchers, but none of these arms have ever had an entire season with an ERA below 4.00.

One arm that could make some noise for them this season is Brandon Sproat. Unfortunately, former top prospect Christian Scott is out for the season, but Sproat could be the better option. He dominated High A and Double-A last season, but got heat-checked in Triple A.

He’ll likely start the year in the minors, but he could help in 2025.

Blade Tidwell is another top prospect who could make a big-league impact, as he just impressed in Spring Training by pitching an immaculate inning against a Rays lineup full of big leaguers.

Last year, Tidwell pitched 85 innings at Triple-A, so he is only a call away. The problem is that outside this flash in the pan in spring, Tidwell is coming off a largely disappointing stint at the highest level of the minors, posting a 5.93 ERA at Triple-A in 2024.

You can’t count on Sproat or Tidwell to solve all of this rotation’s problems, but both have easier ceilings to buy into than the collection of back-end arms the Mets are planning to trot out on their big league roster.

There is a real chance the Mets have a bottom-10 rotation. Among teams with projected win totals over 90, no team has a rotation like this. The only squad that compares is the Orioles, but they are in the 88.5 range.

Bullpen

Per Fangraphs Depth Charts, the Mets have the projected eighth-best bullpen in baseball, and I agree with the ranking. Edwin Diaz is still one of the premier closers in baseball, and AJ Minter is a great option to get his team to a save situation.

Jose Butto has proven he can spot start and be a valuable back-end reliever. Reed Garrett and Ryne Stanek are solid pieces, and Dedniel Nunez has plenty of potential after flashing elite stuff in 2024.

This bullpen could creep into the top five if it didn’t have to take on the projected legwork of following this rotation. Outside Sean Manaea, it doesn’t have anyone who consistently projects to exceed five innings.

Senga hasn’t proven it. It’s Holmes’s first year as a starter, and Peterson will likely regress. Manaea is also hurt at the start of the season. The talent is there, but they’ll throw more innings than ever.

Overall Outlook

The Mets’ offense will lead the way here, but with a below average starting rotation already seeing injuries, we have to go under their win total in 2025. Beyond the current roster, this team is due for some negative regression in late game scenarios, and it only takes a few going the other way to keep this team’s win total in the high 80s.

The Mets had the 12th-best run differential last season, and while they made some great additions, the losses must also be accounted for. The most significant loss is the number of innings that Luis Severino and Jose Quintana threw, and the Mets don’t have the arms to replicate that workload. Jose Iglesias’ spark will also be missed.

Due to all the hype surrounding them, they are priced as the fourth-best team in Major League Baseball.

I have them priced similarly to the Diamondbacks and right above the Red Sox with an 89.5 projected win total. While I did see a three-win gap, constituting a three-unit play, we have to factor in deadline moves to address this rotation.

They could even bring back Jose Quintana, who has about three weeks left in the offseason. With regression looming and a bottom-half starting rotation, the Mets’ win total should not be in the 90-win range.

The Pick: New York Mets Under 92.5 Wins (-120) Risk 2.4 Units

MLB Hits Leader

Similarly to our strikeout leader pick, the wrong player is favored in this market. The best projection system for hitters is the Bat X, winning numerous awards for accuracy. The projection system is best with hitters, while ATC leads the way for pitchers.

When we look at who the Bat X projects to lead the league in hits, we see Bobby Witt Jr at the top. OOPSY, a newer Fangraphs projection model, also had Bobby Witt Jr as the hits leader. Every other projection model on Fangraphs has Bobby Witt Jr finishing second to Luis Arraez.

Bobby Witt Jr led the league in hits last year with 211, 11 more than second place Luis Arraez. Arraez is a proven commodity in the hits market, but his upside is capped. He hit .354 in 147 games for the Miami Marlins in 2023, ending with 203 hits, his career high.

Last season, he finished with 200 hits while hitting .314 in 150 games. I don’t see him going much higher than that. The reason he’s my projected second-place finisher is his floor is also very high, as his knack for making consistent contact is unrivaled.

Luis Arraez is a savant when making contact, but it’s not hard contact, as nobody lands more bloop hits. Last year, he only barreled 1.6% of his batted balls, and finished in the ninth percentile of average exit velocity. The park he plays in is also not the best for players trying to rack up hits, as Petco’s Park Factor ranks 25th in that category.

Bobby Witt Jr. is a hit machine. He’s perfectly built for it, and last year, he recorded the fastest sprint speed in MLB, so infield hits are well within reach. He combines lightning speed with elite power, ranking in the 94th percentile in average exit velocity.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s Hard-Hit rate last year dwarfed Arraez’s by 25%. When comparing the two, batted ball quality and speed are uncompetitive.

Bobby Witt Jr is also in one of the premier spots to hit in Major League Baseball. Kaufman’s Park Factor when it comes to hits ranks third in baseball, just trailing Coors Field and Fenway Park.

Last season, Bobby Witt Jr hit .382 with a 1.117 OPS at Kauffman Stadium, where he’ll play half of his games.

He crushed every pitch type last year, hitting over .310 against fastballs, breaking balls, and offspeed pitches. The only area in his game at the plate below average is chase rate, but I don’t mind that when looking at the hits market.

I don’t want him to walk, I want him to swing as much as possible. Bad swing decisions can lead to weaker balls being put in play, but we have the fastest man in baseball legging those out.

Witt Jr. has been incredibly healthy in his first three seasons. He’s only missed 16 games in three years, including 161 of the total 162 last season. He’s also not a right-handed bat that prefers left-handed pitching, 169 of his 211 hits came against righties, putting up a .332 average, which was a better mark than his .316 average against lefties.

He is the ideal hit accumulator in baseball right now, using the formula that led to 217 hits for Ronald Acuna Jr. two years ago and Trea Turner’s reign over this category in the early parts of the 2020s decade.

I have Bobby Witt Jr. priced at +550, with Luis Arraez coming in second at +750. Following those two are Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani. Bobby Witt Jr. is priced at +800, so I see plenty of value in him leading MLB in hits in 2025.

The Pick: Bobby Witt Jr MLB Hits Leader (+800) Risk 1 Unit