Update on 2023 MLB Futures; Over/Under Wins, Divisions, World Series, Player Awards, PrizePicks Entry

Projection: WIN

Seattle Mariners Over 87.5 Wins (-110) 2 Units

Ugh. This one felt so good in the pre-season. You’ll see what I mean as you continue down this article. I bought so much stock in this team, and they have fallen below expectations. The Mariners sit with a 45-44 record which puts them on pace to go 82-80. Most projections have them between 83-85 wins. However, I am not giving up.

From a strength of schedule standpoint, Seattle’s second half should get much easier. They had the sixth hardest schedule in the first half, and now they sit with the fourth easiest. They should luck into a couple of additional wins if everything stays the same. Those projections have presumably added that into the projections, so the question is, how do they win five more than expected?

Seattle’s General Manager, Jerry Dipoto, is aggressive. We saw what he did last season by bringing in top-level relief pitchers and acquiring Luis Castillo. With the Angels falling out of the race and only a few teams on the way toward a Wild Card berth, Dipoto should be an aggressive buyer at the deadline to inject energy into this team.

We knew they could pitch, especially in the bullpen, but it truly is an elite staff. They have five legitimate arms in the rotation with the emergence of Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, giving them a chance to win daily. They have the third-best FIP and xFIP as a staff, and the bullpen is also a top-five unit in most metrics.

The question here is can they hit enough? This has been one of baseball’s unluckiest offenses. They rank 13th in xwOBA this season and 23rd in wOBA. Basically, they are hitting the ball hard, but the balls aren’t bouncing their way. The Cardinals have said they are trading people, so get Brendon Donovan or Tommy Edman to replace Kolten Wong. Grab JD Davis, Brent Rookier, or Joey Meneses to ensure the DH spot. They make moves like that, and we are in business.

Prediction: Too Close to Guess

Cleveland Guardians Over 86.5 Wins (-115) 2 Units

I have more faith in the Mariners reaching their win total over the Guardians, but I’m not counting them out yet. The Guardians are 45-45, on pace to finish with an 81-81 record. That’s where you’ll find their projections, anywhere from 80-83 wins.