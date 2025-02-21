2025 MLB Futures Part 1: Win Totals, Division Odds

He’s got a five-pitch mix, and his stuff plays up in 1-2 inning spurts. I feel much better about the Red Sox bullpen if he can stay healthy.

The Offense

The Red Sox had a top-10 offense in baseball last season. They finished seventh in OPS and a three-way tie for 10th in wRC+. It’s a dynamic attack; they hit for power (seventh in home runs) and stole plenty of bases (ninth). They did this while only having three players record 500 or more plate appearances. This lineup was littered with weaknesses, but now, I’m hard-pressed to find any.

Jarren Duran is arguably the best left fielder in baseball. Rafael Devers is a top-three third baseman. Alex Bregman should be amongst the best second baseman in baseball.

We already spoke at length about Triston Casas at first base. Masataka Yoshida is a solid DH option and, hopefully, can build off his 131 wRC+ in the second half of last season.

Wilyer Abreu was a Rookie of the Year Finalist last year. He’s an above-average offensive piece while being in the 90th percentile of Outs Above Average and 98th percentile in arm strength. He’s yet another well-rounded player in this lineup.

Trevor Story could be labeled a weakness, but that’s only because of his difficulties staying on the field. When he does play, he’s still a great defender and can hit at a league-average rate. Due to his defensive acumen, he can be a three-win player if he puts up a healthy season.

Ceddane Rafaela put up 15 home runs and 19 steals while playing solid defense in center field as a 24-year-old, and the former top prospect still has more in the tank. Connor Wong is coming off a career year, but the data tells us he’s likely to take a step back. Even if he does, he’s a fine-catching option.

The Red Sox also has plenty of firepower coming up in the pipeline. If Trevor Story goes down, they can bring up Kristian Campbell, one of the best prospects in baseball. He’s projected to have a 119 wRC+ next year in the majors and is one of the front-runners for AL Rookie of the Year.

Another frontrunner and number one overall prospect in baseball, Roman Anthony (103 projected wRC+), is also expected to make an impact next year. Marcelo Mayer is also in the mix, so they have plenty of ammunition if these starters go down.

The bench is also much improved. David Hamilton was starting for a good chunk of the season last year, but he’s now in a bench role. It’s the same with Rob Refsnyder, among the better platoon bats against lefties in the majors. This offense was in the top 10 last year, and now it’s better and deeper. Watch out for this lineup.

Starting Pitching

The starting pitching is a big reason I’m backing the Red Sox. We’ll start with the pitcher I’m most enamored with this year in baseball: Garrett Crochet. I will run you through his elite numbers, but after five minutes of watching his highlights from the White Sox, you’ll immediately see why I’m grinning while writing about him.

Garrett Crochet was a first-round pick out of Tennessee, as he flashed a nasty pitch arsenal combined with an enormous frame on the mound. His control was questioned, so he was relegated to a bullpen role with the White Sox. He told Chicago he wanted to be a starter, and in 2024, he got his first opportunity.

After pitching to a 3.02 ERA in 107 innings with 150 strikeouts in the first half, he was named an All-Star. He was the only qualified pitcher in baseball, striking out over 12 batters per nine, and he was at 12.52.

At this point, the White Sox are historically bad, so as any bad team does, they start to test the market for a trade. This leads to an innings limit, and Crochet and the White Sox had an internal dispute about it all that lasted a lot of the second half. He was limited to 3-4 innings a start.

It was a weird second half, but he still struck out 59 batters in 38 innings. After finishing with 146 innings on the year, he struck out 209 batters and led all qualified pitchers in K/9, and it wasn’t even close.

The White Sox defense did him zero favors in helping out the ERA, but we saw his talent. Among pitchers with at least 140 innings, he finished fourth in xERA, third in FIP, and first in xFIP. He’s a lethal weapon with a fresh arm at 25 years old. Tarik Skubal was my CY Young pick last year, and it’s Garrett Crochet this season. I’ll have a pick just focusing on him later.

Tanner Houck emerged last year as the Red Sox’s best pitcher, pitching to a 3.12 ERA in 176 innings. He’s one of the league’s better ground-ball pitchers and, like Bello, should get a boost from his infield defense. He goes from the ace to the number two starter now.

Walker Buehler is a wild card, but one I feel confident in backing. We can’t forget he was a top-five pitcher in the world in 2021, and he showed flashes of his usual self in the playoffs.

Now back and healthy, and working with Andrew Bailey, Buehler should turn in a great season if he remains healthy. We already spoke about Bello, and then it’ll be between Giolito and Kutter Crawford for the fifth spot. Crawford led this staff in innings last year, and now he’s likely the fifth starter. There is so much improvement here.

Bullpen

This is the team’s weakness, but it has some upside. We already spoke about Garrett Whitlock, but Justin Slaten is another arm that emerged as a legit piece. Aroldis Chapman is still throwing fuel, and I’ll always bet on Liam Hendriks coming back strong.

They have a few other decent pieces to round out the unit. This bullpen finished 24th last season in ERA, and I think they can outperform that, but it’ll likely be a bottom-half bullpen. The offseason is also not over yet, so they can still address this position of need.

Overall Outlook

In a wide-open American League, the Red Sox have as good a chance as any to leap. The Orioles failed to address their rotation, and the Yankees had to create Juan Soto in the aggregate. The Blue Jays and the Rays are fine squads, but the Red Sox have as much upside as any.

This team is dangerous. They already have a great offense, but with this new and improved staff, I think they go over their win total and are a great bet to win the division. I have them projected at an 88.5-win total, so it’s a two-unit play for me on the over 86.5 and a half-unit play on the division odds.

I also think Crochet should be the favorite to lead the league in strikeouts, but he isn’t, so I have to bet it. I believe it’s a better bet than betting on his CY Young odds (+600) because the way he wins is striking out more than anyone in baseball can match.

The Picks:

Red Sox Over 86.5 Wins (-105) Risk 2.1 Units

Red Sox Win AL East (+440) Risk 0.5 Units

Garrett Crochet MLB Strikeout Leader (+1100) Risk 1 Unit