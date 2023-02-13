Both Marlins and A’s Win in Exchange of Former Top-10 Picks

Bleday was fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft. Puk was sixth overall choice in ‘16. https://t.co/FFFkG8AkUe — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 12, 2023

What Are The A’s Getting With Bleday?

Viewed as a potential above average hit tool and plus raw power bat after a breakout junior season in the power department at Vanderbilt, Bleday just never quite flashed the same level of impact professionally. His exit velocities were closer to average than plus and had only 12 homers in 110 Double-A games in the 2021 season.

Bleday made some swing and approach tweaks in a spectacular Arizona Fall League stint and parlayed that into a power breakout in Triple-A, launching 20 homers in 85 games before getting the call to the big leagues.

Bleday’s uptick in game power didn’t come from a jump in exit velocity, bur rather an increased emphasis on lifting the ball pull-side. As a result, Bleday’s improved game power came at a price. His strikeout rate climbed from 21.6% in Double-A to 27% in Triple-A. His zone contact rate also took a four percent hit, his swinging strike rate jumped by more than a full percent and his foul ball rate jumped by more than five percent. His 90th percentile exit velocity did not improve at all either.

To hedge the swing-and-miss issues that comes with this type of approach, Bleday drastically improved his pitch recognition skills. He posted one of the lowest chase rates in the Marlins organization and saw his walk rate jump to 16% in Triple-A as well as a solid 12.6% in his 65 MLB games. The 25-year-old essentially became a mistake hitter. If a pitcher executed his pitches and locations, Bleday was relatively easy to set down. While he didn’t do pitchers any favors in regards to expanding the zone, he often fouled off good pitches to hit in the zone.

It’s extremely difficult to be a successful version of the three true outcome mistake hitter profile with a max exit velocity of 108 mph and 90th percentile exit velocity below 102 mph, which may have been enough for the Marlins to feel as though it was worth moving off of him.

Still, Bleday’s command of the strike zone and above average overall tools seems to be enough for the rebuilding A’s to take a chance on. Bleday could theoretically add some more strength to his 6-foot-3 frame and is an above average runner with a plus arm. He’s profiles as an above average defender in either corner with the ability to play center field when needed.