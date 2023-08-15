A Kim Ng Masterclass: Josh Bell and Jake Burger Fitting in Swimmingly

While the power was something notably missing from the Marlins lineup, their approach in acquiring someone like Burger, who was striking out over 30% of the time, went against their typical philosophy of finding guys who get on base.

Little did we know, it is exactly what Kim was looking for.

“With 25 home runs two-thirds into the season, with as many baserunners as we get on, we thought it was an opportunity for him to get some RBIs” said Kim after the Burger acquisition.

After Jorge Soler, the Marlins were missing a middle-of-the-order thumper to help drive in the guys at the top of the lineup. Jake Burger has filled the void perfectly thus far. At the time, the Jake Eder swap was one that some Marlins fans were weary of, and White Sox fans were applauding loudly, but it seems as if the Marlins have come out on top here, securing their third base position for years to come.

the marlins trade deadline strategy was to add players w/ the initials JB



so far pretty good. they already have jon berti, jake bauers maybe an off-season target pic.twitter.com/k3oQpAryB7 — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) August 14, 2023

Josh Bell was another head-scratcher of a move at the time.

After acquiring their new third baseman, the Marlins flipped Jean Segura and minor league prospect Kahlil Watson to the Guardians for Josh Bell. After Cleveland made the move to acquire Kyle Manzardo from the Rays for Aaron Civale, the writing was on the wall for Bell to be on the move if they were to find a team willing to take on the remaining amount of money on his contract, plus the player option Bell has heading into next season.