2022 All-Stars Who Are Struggling to Regain Form in 2023

When you watch the MLB All-Star Game, there are bound to be some familiar faces you expect to see every year. But there’s also a fair share of turnover every season compared to that of other sports due to the natural variability of baseball. Players have breakout seasons or they perform to their norm but start hot the first few months, which earns them an All-Star nod.

If you look at the rosters from just last season, there are probably countless players that you don’t even remember being All-Stars. The change year-to-year in baseball is part of what makes this game we love so special.

With All-Star voting underway, it feels like an appropriate time to look back at last year and specifically players that are playing very differently from just a year ago. Some of these players are household names that are in the midst of their worst career season, and others are players that just may not make the game again after an unexpectedly great first half last season.

For the sake of the article, I’m refraining from including any players who were All-Stars by the necessity of their team needing at least one player. So this will mainly be focused on players that were clearly going to All-Stars regardless of the team they played for. I’m also not including players that have been injured the majority of the year, like Jose Altuve. I’m going to go one position group at a time and briefly look at each player that has underperformed or regressed significantly so far this season after being All-Stars last year.