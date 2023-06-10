Five Aces Who Have Lost Their Superpowers in 2023

While the narrative of the unexpected superstar is one of the most compelling tropes in all of sports, it is just as important, and often teaches us more, to look at players who have had past success but are now struggling.

Now that we are in the middle of June, “slow starts” have turned into trends, and it is fair to look critically at several aces who have seen drops in production thus far this season. For this piece, I want to dig into the numbers on five struggling aces, namely Alek Manoah, Sandy Alcantara, Dylan Cease, and Aaron Nola and try to understand what has led to their downfall.

Alek Manoah

Perhaps no starting pitcher has had the dramatic drop-off of Alek Manoah. The loud-mouthed starting pitcher was always quick with his trash talk when things were going well (just as Bobby Dalbec), but the righty struggled mightily in 2023, culminating in being optioned to the Florida Complex League.

Manoah broke into the big leagues in 2021 and went 9-2 with an impressive 3.22 ERA. He maintained this momentum through his first full season in 2022, going 16-7 with a dominant 2.24 ERA. At the time, it appeared that Toronto had finally found the ace it needed to accompany its star-studded lineup.