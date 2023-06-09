Andrés Giménez Could Change How We View Pre-Arb Extensions

Last season, Andrés Giménez was one of the best stories in baseball. He went from struggling to find his footing in his first season with the Cleveland Guardians to being an All-Star and Gold Glover, who finished sixth in AL MVP voting.

The 24-year-old looked like a star in the making, hitting .297/.371/.466, with 17 home runs, 46 extra-base hits, 20 steals and a 140 wRC+. With a 6.1 fWAR, Giménez trailed only Jose Altuve among all second baseman in wins above replacement.

Coming off his breakout year, the Guardians thought it would be prudent to extend their budding superstar, locking him up this winter to a seven-year, $106.5 million contract before he even hit arbitration. Pre-arb extensions have become the latest trend in MLB and the Guardians picked the best young player they had to follow it.

Unfortunately, Giménez has not looked like the same player this season and has instead reverted back to the guy he was in 2021, who was optioned down to Triple-A midseason. There is still plenty of time for him to figure things out, but it is fair to wonder if there is any buyer’s remorse in Cleveland considering what has unfolded thus far.