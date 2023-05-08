Scapegoating Isn’t the Solution the Cardinals Want It To Be

Let’s take a minute and recap, shall we? Contreras has been one of the best offensive catchers in baseball for years, and he has yet to turn 31. This winter, St. Louis signed him to a sizeable contract with the intention that he become the team’s everyday catcher. Yet just 33 games into his Cardinals career, Contreras has lost his organization’s faith. Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs put it perfectly:

Seriously, if you have so little faith in Willson Contreras, a player who has been playing catcher *in your division for 8 years* that you're willing to lose faith in his ability to play catcher after one bad month from pitchers, why the hell did you sign him at all? — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) May 7, 2023

Contreras has never been a good defensive catcher, but he isn’t a disaster. More to the point, he’s capable enough behind the plate that his bat makes up for his defensive shortcomings. That’s how he has accumulated 16.0 fWAR throughout his career, fifth-most among active catchers.

The Cardinals, however, would argue his biggest problems can’t be measured with statistics like WAR. Mozeliak explained the team is concerned about “communication between our catcher and pitchers” and the subtle nuances of the catching position that Contreras hasn’t mastered.

But criticisms like this are nothing new for Contreras. According to Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs chose not to re-sign Contreras “in part because he did not meet their standards for defensive preparation and game-calling.” Thus, the Cardinals should have known precisely what they were getting into when they signed him. He’s not going to earn you any strikes with his game-calling or pitch framing, but he hits so well for a catcher that you have to be willing to take the good with the bad.

Willson Contreras isn’t an $87.5-million player because he’s a great catcher, nor because he’s a great hitter. Instead, he’s so valuable because he’s an above-average hitter who is capable of catching. That’s exactly who he was when the Cardinals signed him, and that’s still the player he is today.

Willson Contreras shoots a laser in the gap the other way to retake the lead for the Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/9PqdIr2nlf — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 23, 2023

I don’t doubt that it’s been a difficult transition period in St. Louis. Going from Yadier Molina to a brand new face behind the plate can’t be easy. I also can’t deny that the pitching staff has been disappointing thus far. At the same time, it’s hard not to see this move as a desperate attempt to do something rather than the first step of a well-thought-out plan.