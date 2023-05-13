The Reasons Behind The Slow Start For Julio Rodriguez

There is a healthy serving of strikeouts in Rodriguez’s game. It’s just a part of his profile. And a lot of it can be countered when he is throwing up colorful slug numbers and swiping bags with ease (something he is not currently doing). But plate discipline is an area where many expected at least some progression, whereas Rodriguez is currently trending in the wrong direction.

His Chase Rate was in the 19th percentile in 2022 and now sits in the 16th percentile. His K% of 25.9% sat in the 20th percentile at the end of 2022. Now in mid-May of his sophomore season it has climbed to 28.9%, which is in the 18th percentile.

The Mariners have moved Julio Rodríguez out of the leadoff spot…@jonmorosi with the latest on Seattle's decision. pic.twitter.com/yRwQa6WHyZ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 12, 2023

Opposing teams seem to have found a couple of ways to expose Rodriguez at the plate early on. You will see pitchers attack him with a heavy dosage of fastballs both up out of the zone and in on his hands, which have given him trouble in the early going. They also are throwing more sliders off the plate away, and he has had a tough time spitting on a lot of them. Some of it may be that he is now pressing a bit too.

But hitting the heater is the key. Moreso than anything else, taking advantage of fastballs will be essential to Rodriguez turning everything around. Because right now it just isn’t happening.

Rodriguez is hitting .131 against fastballs and is slugging just .177. His wOBA (weighted on-base average) against the old No. 1 is .205, currently the lowest mark that he has thrown up against any pitch type of either year of his early big league tenure. His Run Value against fastballs sits at -4 (per Baseball Savant), which is also by far his career worst results.

Julio Rodríguez vs. 4-seam fastballs:

2022 —-> .309 AVG, .585 SLG

2023 —-> .138 AVG, .172 SLG 😬 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 11, 2023

For reference, Rodriguez hit .309 against fastballs in 2022 with a .585 slugging percentage, a .414 wOBA and a 7 Run Value. Point being? Once again, hitting the fastball is nearly the entire difference.