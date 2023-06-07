Blue Jays Set Out To Put Alek Manoah Back Together in FCL

While there is no sure-fire explanation as to why Manoah is struggling this season (nor is there likely only one contributing factor), the Blue Jays decided to be proactive and optioned him down to the Florida Complex League.

The move to the minors was one that many thought to be likely after his latest outing, where he allowed six earned against the Houston Astros and was pulled before the second inning. The difference is that not many saw the West Virginia alum heading to the FCL versus heading to Triple-A Buffalo, which is a hop, skip, and jump from the Rogers Centre.

Alek Manoah has been optioned to the Florida Complex League #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/FjH1qXpJeJ — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 6, 2023

The move to Florida signals that the Jays are looking to tinker with their former first-round pick and have decided to send him back to Dunedin, where he can be under the club’s resources at the Player Development Complex.

Roughly two seasons ago, the Jays overhauled the entire facility and made it one of the most state-of-the-art programs in baseball when it came to training and analytics. In Dunedin, it is likely that Manoah will take some time and work with the Blue Jays both on and off the field to get back on track, working on his mechanics and his pitches that were effective last year but which failed to generate outs this season. Manager John Schneider has already indicated that there is no set timeline for Manoah’s return, and the club will see how the righty is progressing along before making any decisions.

This move may seem shocking to the outside eye – it’s rare to see a player of his caliber head down to Rookie League ball – but the Jays appear to be taking the cautious approach with “Big Puma,” a move that is likely to have both physical and mental benefits.

A state-of-the-art facility unlike any other.



Presenting our new Player Development Complex! pic.twitter.com/ggKaqjeobv — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 25, 2021

Down in Florida, Manoah will be away from the spotlight and also back in his home state and roughly a four-hour drive away from his hometown of Homestead, Florida. Known for being a “grinder” on the field and trying to battle through adversity, it appears that the Blue Jays are almost asking for the opposite, hoping to see Manoah head down to Florida, work with the lab and work on the finer points of his game away from the big league stage and all the criticism that comes with it. This isn’t your typical “go pitch a few outings in Triple-A” type of demotion. This move signals that the club is going to take a deeper look at Manoah, with likely everything on the table in regards to pitching mechanics all the way to prepping for games and routine.