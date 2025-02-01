Why Jamie Arnold Is a Match Made in Heaven For the Nationals at 1:1

During MLB’s Winter Meetings, a lot took place. With big free agent signings, to key players being traded around, the Winer Meetings were quite exciting. In this buzz, MLB conducted its third annual draft lottery. There were a lot of big winners during the process, with the biggest winner easily being the Washington Nationals, who landed the first overall pick.

During the two previous seasons, we’ve seen the draft lottery play a huge piece in some organization’s rebuilds. Most notably, the Pittsburgh Pirates landed the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, which they used to land the top pitcher in baseball, Paul Skenes.

Knowing the potential superstars that can come from the draft, this leaves the Nationals under a lot of pressure to make the right choice.

Immediately after the lottery finished, fans began speculating who the Nationals may end up selecting. Most fans flocked toward the likes of Ethan Holliday, a player which some prospect evaluators consider the best prep player in the country, and someone’s whose baseball roots run deep.