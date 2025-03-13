2025 MLB Draft Interview: C Brooks Bryan, Troy University
Bryan joins the show to share insights into his development and how his time at Troy has shaped him into the player he is today.
Troy University catcher Brooks Bryan is quickly making a name for himself as one of the top prospects in college baseball. Growing up in Opelika, Alabama, just a short drive from Troy, Bryan’s journey to becoming a standout player has been fueled by hard work and a deep love for the game.
In a recent episode of On the Clock with Just Baseball, Bryan shared insights into his development, including his early days playing multiple sports, the moment he realized baseball was his true calling, and how his time at Troy has shaped him into the player he is today.
With a strong family legacy at Troy and a chip on his shoulder as a mid-major athlete, Bryan is determined to prove that talent transcends conference labels.
This past summer, Bryan had the opportunity to test his skills against some of the best players in the country, competing in the Cape Cod League and earning a spot on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.
Facing elite competition, he quickly realized he belonged among the top talent, solidifying his confidence with a game-changing home run off a 97-mph fastball.
He credits his coaches and mentors with helping him refine his approach, both physically and mentally, and ensuring his continued growth as a player.
Beyond the game, Bryan’s passion for baseball extends to the friendships and camaraderie that come with it, emphasizing the importance of team chemistry and preparation, even in the offseason.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Bryan has his sights set on leading Troy to new heights. While he’s excited for key matchups against powerhouse programs like Auburn and Alabama, he remains focused on playing his game and letting his hard work speak for itself.
As he continues to develop, there’s no doubt that he’s a name to watch in the college baseball landscape—and potentially beyond.
