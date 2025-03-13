2025 MLB Draft Interview: C Brooks Bryan, Troy University

Troy University catcher Brooks Bryan is quickly making a name for himself as one of the top prospects in college baseball. Growing up in Opelika, Alabama, just a short drive from Troy, Bryan’s journey to becoming a standout player has been fueled by hard work and a deep love for the game.

In a recent episode of On the Clock with Just Baseball, Bryan shared insights into his development, including his early days playing multiple sports, the moment he realized baseball was his true calling, and how his time at Troy has shaped him into the player he is today.

With a strong family legacy at Troy and a chip on his shoulder as a mid-major athlete, Bryan is determined to prove that talent transcends conference labels.

This past summer, Bryan had the opportunity to test his skills against some of the best players in the country, competing in the Cape Cod League and earning a spot on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.