College Baseball Conference Tournament Recap: SEC and Sun Belt

“The main goal is the NCAA Tournament, but I feel really good about the three guys that threw today, obviously felt good about what we accomplished with the two pitchers last night,” Johnson said. “We had one error in two games, which was a pick-off move. Offensively, no secret, we’ll work at being better, and I expect us to be better next Friday.”

LSU is likely locked as a top-three team in the country and will be hosting a regional next week, where it will look to make another run at the national championship.

C Brooks Bryan – Troy (#69 on the Top 200)

Stats: 0-for-4, BB, 2 K

Not the best game for Troy catcher Brooks Bryan. Bryan struggled to pick up a spin in this one and looked like his timing was off. He’s physically in the batter’s box and usually does an incredible job handling velocity. He has often held the Whiffs in check, but breaking pitches were his kryptonite today. He’s likely a top 100 draft prospect when all is said and done in July.

RHP Jacob Morrison – Coastal Carolina (NR on the Top 200)

Stats: 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Man, what an outing for Jacob Morrison. He ran into a bit of trouble initially, giving up a double which eventually led to a run, but he settled in after that and cruised. Completed a full seven innings, giving up just five hits and one earned run, all under 100 pitches. The fastball was 92-94 MPH in the first three innings and then sat comfortably at 91-93 in the later innings. The slider had really good late bite two with two-plane action. The curveball and change had some good depth. He’s an absolute bulldog on the mound, too. This is a fun arm, and he’ll easily be on our next draft board update.