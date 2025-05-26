NCAA Baseball Regional Host Sites Announced

Tallahassee, FL – Florida State Seminoles (38-14)

Initial Thoughts

The breakdown by conference was… 8 SEC, 3 ACC, 2 Big Ten, 2 Sun Belt, 1 Independent.

Five teams were fighting for a hosting spot: Tennessee, Southern Miss, UCLA, TCU, and Georgia Tech. The committee ended up picking Tennessee, Southern Miss, and UCLA, leaving TCU and Georgia Tech out of the running.

You could argue that all five teams had the resume to host. Georgia Tech and TCU, who missed both, had a top-25 RPI. TCU came as the biggest shock to me. The committee decided not to pick a single Big 12 team to host, which seems crazy, and the Horned Frogs obviously had the strongest resume.

This is a team that had an RPI of 18! You could argue they didn’t win the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship, but Arizona and them played a barn burner that the Wildcats ended up pulling off in extra innings. It wasn’t like they got blown out.

TCU was 8-8 in Q1 and 14-8 in Q2 contests. They were one win away from 40 wins and had wins over ranked opponents at the time in Kansas. Their series losses against Southern Miss may have put the Golden Eagles above them, and that’s why they missed out, since it was so highly contested.