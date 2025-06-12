College World Series Preview: Coastal Carolina

Overview

I’ll say it over and over again, I love this Coastal Carolina team. I have all year, and that was amplified after I saw them in person in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament.

Head Coach Kevin Schnall is in his first season and took over right where former Hall of Fame Head Coach Gary Gilmore left off.

This is just a team that is top to bottom good. It has been wild to me that all season long and during their entire postseason run, people have been calling Coastal a Cinderella team. They are far from that.

Kevin Schnall wants you to know that Coastal Carolina is not a Cinderella story.



The Chanticleers won it all in 2016 in its first and only trip to the MCWS. pic.twitter.com/0d3fLP2jJA — Hurrdat Sports (@HurrdatSports) June 8, 2025

Although they are a mid-major, this program boasts a storied history of success and winning. They have 21 NCAA tournament appearances, four NCAA regional championships, and a College World Series championship they won in 2016. This is no Cinderella story.