SEC Baseball Tournament: Day One & Two Recap

Kilen is your definition of a table setter, and he showcased that immensely in this one. It was an absolute barrel party for him as he laced to line-drive singles to help get Tennessee on the board in this one. He is one of the best pure contact hitters in college baseball, and that hasn’t changed since he’s come to the SEC. The power was the question mark this yea,r and he’s showcased that he can tap more into it. He’s got a solid hard-hit rate, an average exit velo of 85 mph, and hit a max exit velo over 110 this year. Kilen continues to trend up on our board, and he’ll likely be even higher in our next update.

3B/OF Andrew Fischer – Tennessee (#31 on the Top 200)

Day 2: 3-for-5, R, BB

There might not be a hitter who’s been on more of a tear lately than Andrew Fischer. The bat was already intriguing before he came to Tennessee, but he’s gotten even better since coming to Rocky Top. He’s showcasing the same power with an improved hit tool as his chase percentage, walk percentage, and strikeout percentage all rank in the top in college baseball. It was more of the same in this one. He showcased a patient, confident approach at the plate and found ways to do damage. Fischer is answering many doubts about him potentially being a first-rounder and has seemed to solidify himself as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

RHP Kyson Witherspoon – Oklahoma (#11 on the Top 200)

Day 2: 7.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

What a performance by Kyson Witherspoon. He dominated one of the best lineups in the entire country in the Georgia Bulldogs. The fastball was in the mid-to-upper 90. His cutter was low-90s and firm. He was dotting the strike zone with this pitch. He had a slider but often went to his curveball to get strikeouts. It was in the mid-to-upper 70s. Just an incredible outing for a guy who has already been skyrocketing up boards for the 2025 MLB Draft. There isn’t a question of if Kyson is going in the first round, it’s a matter of where in the top 15.