SEC Baseball Tournament: Day One & Two Recap
Your daily recap of all of the latest from the SEC Baseball Tournament, with insights on the top prospects for the upcoming MLB Draft.
Time to get excited! Conference tournament week is here!
The postseason is in full swing, and we have boots on the ground at every major college baseball conference tournament (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC) to bring you nonstop coverage.
In addition to covering the SEC out here in Hoover, AL, I plan to attend the Sun Belt Conference Championship in Montgomery, AL, and SWAC Conference Championship in Birmingham, AL.
I didn’t get to the SEC tournament until the start of day two, but there was plenty of action on day one, which we will briefly discuss before diving into the long day two games. We will also round out by discussing the performances of some of the top MLB Draft prospects.
Let’s dive in!
Day One
Alabama does their job, beats last-place Mizzou
Missouri (1), Alabama (4)
There was little doubt that Alabama would come out on top in game one of the SEC tournament, but Missouri did try their best to come away with the upset.
Sam Horn absolutely dealt for the Tigers, even though it was a short outing for him. He tossed three scoreless innings. Missouri leads 1-0 in the top of the fourth thanks to a Mateo SERNA home run.
Horn’s performance and the solo shot weren’t enough for the Tigers, as Alabama’s Tyler Fay held the Tiger offense in chec,k going a career-high six innings while punching out six, also a career best.
“I thought Tyler Fay was absolutely outstanding today,” Coach Rob Vaughn said. “That was the story of the day because we didn’t have a lot going off (Sam) Horn.”
The bats were quiet for the Crimson Tide, but they were able to make things happen against Missouri in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Brennen Norton singled and Bryce Fowler worked a walk.
Back-to-back RBI singles from Justin Lebron and Kade Snell gave the Crimson Tide the lead, and they never looked back. Alabama got some insurance in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Will Hodo sacrifice fly.
Brady Neal capped off the win with a solo home run to deep center in the bottom of the eighth. The three-run cushion was enough for the Alabama bullpen to keep the Tigers at bay.
The Crimson Tide took on the Tennessee Volunteers in game two (write-up in the next section).
In a must-win for both teams, Oklahoma comes out on top over Kentucky
Kentucky (1), Oklahoma (5)
Oklahoma and Kentucky needed a resume boost going into the college baseball playoffs, and the SEC tournament allowed both to strengthen it. Kentucky needed it more than Oklahoma.
The Sooners came out on top in this one and were in control from the third inning. Freshman Jaden Barfield started on the bump and tossed four scoreless for the Sonners, only giving up two hits.
The Wildcats took advantage of an error in the top of the third to take a 1-0 lead, but the Sooners quickly responded in the bottom of the third. Jason Walk smashed a two-run go-ahead home run off of Kentucky’s Scott Rouse.
Catcher and 2025 MLB Draft prospect Easton Carmichael extended the lead for the Sooners in that inning with an RBI single.
The Sooners pushed across a couple more insurance runs, with one in the sixth and one in the eighth. Kyle Branch scored a run on a ground ball where the first baseman had no play and Jaxon Willits hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Sooners the 5-1 lead.
Oklahoma faced off with the Georgia Bulldogs on day two (write-up in next section)
Florida ends South Carolina’s season in dominant fashion
South Carolina (3), Florida (11)
A tough first season for South Carolina Head Coach Paul Manieri. The Gamecocks had taken Manieri out of retirement, and the expectations were high despite facing a coaching change.
Florida didn’t hold back against Coach Manieri’s Gamecocks. They started to pile on the runs in the bottom of the second after South Carolina took a 1-0 lead. Florida shortstop Bobby Boser got the scoring starte,d launching a three-run home run off of South Carolina’s Brandon Stone.
Brody Donay jumped on board the home train, launching a solo shot in the bottom of the third, which was followed by a Hayden Yost double that scored a run, giving the Gators an early 5-1 lead.
The Gators scored one run each in the 4th and 5th innings and pulled away in the bottom of the eighth when they scored four more runs. Singles by Brendan Lawson and Ty Evans, as well as a double from Brody Donay, led to the scoring.
A solid first SEC win against a team they should beat for the Gators as they carry over their red-hot run in SEC play.
They will face Ole Miss on day two (write-up in section below).
Day Two
Texas A&M comes out strong, shuts out Mississippi State
Texas A&M (9), Mississippi State (0)
Texas A&M decided to make a statement in their first game of the SEC tournament against Mississippi State.
The scoring started earlier as the Aggies put up a six-spot in the top of the second, which was capped off by a thunderous grand slam by outfielder and 2025 MLB Draft prospect Jace LaViolette.
Texas A&M kept their foot on the gas going into the top of the third as a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly put two more on the board of the Aggies, making 8-0.
Lefty Ryan Prager held the Mississippi State scoreless, twirling five and a third innings while giving up four hits and striking out six—a much-needed performance for Texas A&M.
Prager was expected to throw last night, but the game was canceled due to weather, which caused an adjustment to having to pitch in the morning, which he mentioned he had to work through.
“I think last night when the game is banged, you’re a little frustrated because everybody wants to play,” Prager said. “You want to compete with this group of guys and win a baseball game.”
Sawyer Farr padded the lead more in the seventh when he hit a single to left center, scoring Terrance Kiel giving the Aggies a 9-0 lead.
It was a massive, much-needed win for Texas A&M, and Head Coach Mike Earley was happy with the result.
“I’ve got a lot of care in that locker room and a lot of guys that love playing for Texas A&M and love this team,” Earley said. “I like what they did today…So it’s just going to keep our mindset playing one pitch at a time and playing pitch to pitch. We all know there’s a lot of stakes on the line for us”
A back-and-forth battle between Alabama and Tennessee leads to an eventual Volunteers win
Alabama (10), Tennessee (15)
This may have been the most exciting game of the day. An absolute battle between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers. Unfortunately, it ended with Tennessee blowing out Alabama after a massive sixth inning for Tennessee with a late push by Alabama. Final score was 15-10.
Tennessee started the scoring early. Hunter Ensley ripped a double down the line, scoring Andrew Fischer in the bottom of the first. The Vols tacked on one more in the bottom of the second as Gavin Kilen laced a line drive single up the middle.
Alabama got one back in the top of the fourth when Richie Bonomolo, Jr. smashed a double to left-center. Tennessee came up in the bottom of the fourth and started to open the floodgates.
Gavin Kilen stayed red hot and lined a single into left field to give the Vols two more. Andrew Fischer smoked a single right after that to add one more, making 4-1 going into the fifth.
Alabama then had a massive inning of its own. Brennan Norton got an RBI single, leaving two on with one out. Tennessee went to its big arm in the bullpen, top 2025 MLB Draft prospect AJ Russell, to try and get them out of the inning.
Russell got the top of the lineup and got Bryce Fowler to pop out. He then walked Alabama star Justin Lebron and needed to get Kade Snell out.
It looked like he was going to get out of it as Snell grounded out, but a brutal throwing error by Dean Curley led to Alabama cutting the lead 5-4. Richie Bonomolo, Jr. came to the plate and capitalized, smashing an RBI double and giving Alabama a 6-5 lead.
It looked like the Crimson Tide were going to put themselves in the driver’s seat, but Tennessee had other plans. They were relentless and didn’t give up, and Coach Vitello felt that was a key part of getting the win.
They came out swinging in the bottom of the fifth. Four singles and a double led to a five-run inning, making it 11-6.
Reese Chapman and Manny Marin kept piling it on in the bottom of the eighth as Chapman crushed a two-run home run to right field and Marin drove in two with a double.
The pitching struggles ultimately bit them in this, and Coach Vaughn was asked many questions about why they opted not to go with their top pitcher, Riley Quick. “You want to win this, you do, but you also can’t put your arms at risk, especially a kid that’s poured his heart and soul into Alabama like Riley Quick has.”
It’s a tough loss for Alabama, but they are a shoo-in for the NCAA tournament and will look to make some more noise in a week or so.
Oklahoma and Georgia face off in a pitcher’s duel that ends in a Sooners win
We had a pitcher’s duel between top 2025 MLB Draft prospect Kyson Witherspoon from Oklahoma and right-hander JT Quinn from Georgia.
It was an absolute deal fest from Kyson Witherspoon, who went seven innings and two-thirds, gave up just five hits and two runs while striking out eight. Everything was working for Witherspoon.
“I think the fastball was working pretty good, slider, cutter, curveball, most everything, to be honest,” Witherspoon said.
Georgia’s JT Quinn matched him, going four innings while giving up three hits and one earned run while also striking out six.
Georgia started the scoring in the bottom of the third when Slate Alford hit a sacrifice fly for the Bulldogs, but they wouldn’t get much outside of that besides a solo shot from catcher Henry Hunter.
Oklahoma answered quickly in the top of the fourth as Brayden Horton hit his own sacrifice fly. The Sooners got two more runs at the top of the sixth thanks to a fielder’s choice and a single from Horton.
That would be all she wrote as the Sooners’ bullpen dominated for an inning and a third and held the final score 3-2. It’s much needed for a team after facing some struggles in the SEC.
“It’s taking one pitch at a time. You can’t dwell on the past,” said Head Coach Skip Johnson. “You’ve got to move forward. They really have been playing the game one pitch at a time.”
A massive win for Oklahoma as they advance to the next round of the SEC tournament.
Ole Miss vs. Florida
Florida ( ), Ole Miss ( )
Who doesn’t love a second pitcher’s duel for two games in a row?! Both Liam Peterson and Hunter Elliott had their best stuff going. The Rebels finally got to Peterson in the fourth. Well, we should say, got to the Florida Gators defense.
With one out in the top of the fourth, Judd Uttermark crushed a double that might be gone in most ballparks. Isaac Humphrey followed suit and crushed another double off Peterson. That’d be Peterson’s only earned run.
A fielding error by Florida third baseman Landon Stripling led to Humphrey getting to third and another batter reaching. A single scored Humphrey, but a throwing error scored another run. Just a rough inning defensively.
Shortstop Brayden Randle made Ole Miss’s own error in the top of the fifth, which led to one run for Florida.
It was basically silence from the bats from then on out. Hunter Elliott was masterful for Ole Miss as he went 5.1 innings, giving up just two hits, an unearned run, and one walk while striking out 8. He looked as if he definitely didn’t want to come out of the game when the coach came to get him.
Mason Morris followed him and was absolute fuel out of the bullpen. Fastball was in the upper-90s, and all his stuff was straight out of an electric factory.
Ole Miss moves on and will face a though Arkansas Razorbacks team on Friday at 4:00 EST.
MLB Draft Watch
C Easton Carmichael – Oklahoma (#143 on the Top 200)
Day 1: 2-for-4, R, 3B, RBI
Day 2: 1-for-3, 2 R, BB
I feel like Carmichael is the catching prospect we never talk about because of Caden Bodine, Ike Irish, and Luke Stevenson, but Carmichael is having himself an incredible year. He’s had a solid two games in the SEC tournament thus far. The biggest issues with Carmichael’s game is he doesn’t walk a tone and chases a bit more than you want to see. He would benefit from a more patient approach, but that hasn’t kept him from producing despite the aggressiveness. He’s got solid contact skills and hits the ball hard to all fields. He’s a name to continue watching as we approach July.
OF Jace LaViolette – Texas A&M (#16 on the Top 200)
Day 2: 1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, BB
The struggles have been real for Jace LaViolette over the last few weeks. In the last weekend series against Georgia, LaViolette was 0-for-10. He’s someone who has needed to showcase his abilities from 2024 to really boost his draft stock back up to a top 10 pick. A grand slam to start the SEC tournament is a great way to do that. There is no doubt about LaViolette’s 70-grade power. The hit tool has always been a concern for scouts. The whiffs have gone up, and he has been a bit stiff this year. There is no doubt a team will take a shot on him given the upside.
LHP Ryan Prager – Texas A&M (#162 on the Top 200)
Day 2: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K
Prager turned in a much-needed performance for the Aggies, whose postseason hopes hang on a bit of life support. It was a classic Ryan Prager outing where he filled up the strike zone and kept hitters off balance. The Angels drafted Prager in 3rd round of the 2024 MLB Draft, and he opted to come back to campus. Unfortunately, his performance took a step back, and he saw some velo drop in his fastball as well. He looked like he was back to his old self in this one. It might be too late to do much for his draft stock, but a performance like that against a good Mississippi State lineup won’t hurt.
SS Gavin Kilen – Tennessee (#9 on the Top 200)
Day 2: 2-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB
Kilen is your definition of a table setter, and he showcased that immensely in this one. It was an absolute barrel party for him as he laced to line-drive singles to help get Tennessee on the board in this one. He is one of the best pure contact hitters in college baseball, and that hasn’t changed since he’s come to the SEC. The power was the question mark this yea,r and he’s showcased that he can tap more into it. He’s got a solid hard-hit rate, an average exit velo of 85 mph, and hit a max exit velo over 110 this year. Kilen continues to trend up on our board, and he’ll likely be even higher in our next update.
3B/OF Andrew Fischer – Tennessee (#31 on the Top 200)
Day 2: 3-for-5, R, BB
There might not be a hitter who’s been on more of a tear lately than Andrew Fischer. The bat was already intriguing before he came to Tennessee, but he’s gotten even better since coming to Rocky Top. He’s showcasing the same power with an improved hit tool as his chase percentage, walk percentage, and strikeout percentage all rank in the top in college baseball. It was more of the same in this one. He showcased a patient, confident approach at the plate and found ways to do damage. Fischer is answering many doubts about him potentially being a first-rounder and has seemed to solidify himself as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
RHP Kyson Witherspoon – Oklahoma (#11 on the Top 200)
Day 2: 7.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K
What a performance by Kyson Witherspoon. He dominated one of the best lineups in the entire country in the Georgia Bulldogs. The fastball was in the mid-to-upper 90. His cutter was low-90s and firm. He was dotting the strike zone with this pitch. He had a slider but often went to his curveball to get strikeouts. It was in the mid-to-upper 70s. Just an incredible outing for a guy who has already been skyrocketing up boards for the 2025 MLB Draft. There isn’t a question of if Kyson is going in the first round, it’s a matter of where in the top 15.