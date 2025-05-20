2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket: Project Field of 64

It’s wild to think that the college baseball regular season is over and we are already onto conference championship week. That said, it’s time to dive into our postseason coverage!

To get you started, Just Baseball & On The Clock worked with our good friends at 64Analytics to bring you our first-ever Field of 64 Projections. 64Analytics is a college baseball analytics platform founded in 2023 and the go-to resource for advanced, accessible analysis across the college baseball landscape.

64Analytics’ Field of 64 projections for the NCAA college baseball tournament use a structured, data-driven approach.

We start by evaluating Quadrant 1 (Q1)/Quadrant 2 (Q2) wins, RPI, ELO, and conference performance to determine national seeds (1–16), ensuring no 1/2 seed matchups come from the same conference, consistent with trends from the last six tournaments.