2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket: Project Field of 64
Just Baseball & On The Clock worked with our good friends at 64Analytics to bring you our first-ever Field of 64 Projections.
It’s wild to think that the college baseball regular season is over and we are already onto conference championship week. That said, it’s time to dive into our postseason coverage!
To get you started, Just Baseball & On The Clock worked with our good friends at 64Analytics to bring you our first-ever Field of 64 Projections. 64Analytics is a college baseball analytics platform founded in 2023 and the go-to resource for advanced, accessible analysis across the college baseball landscape.
64Analytics’ Field of 64 projections for the NCAA college baseball tournament use a structured, data-driven approach.
We start by evaluating Quadrant 1 (Q1)/Quadrant 2 (Q2) wins, RPI, ELO, and conference performance to determine national seeds (1–16), ensuring no 1/2 seed matchups come from the same conference, consistent with trends from the last six tournaments.
At-large selections are shaped by conference strength and alignment, while regional placement includes geographic considerations, such as assigning all non-West Coast two-seeds within approximately 500 miles of their host site.
Finally, four-seeds are backfilled based on strength of record to round out the most balanced and realistic field possible.
The 16 projected host teams include: (1) Texas Longhorns, (2) Arkansas Razorbacks, (3) LSU Tigers, (4) North Carolina Tar Heels, (5) Vanderbilt Commadores, (6) Georgia Bulldogs, (7) Auburn Tigers, (8) Oregon Ducks, (9) Clemson Tigers, (10) Oregon State Beavers, (11) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, (12) Florida State Seminoles, (13) Alabama Crimson Tide, (14) TCU Horned Frogs, (15) UCLA Bruins, and (16) Dallas Baptist Patriots.
Like most projections, nothing is perfect, but we hope that this blend of data and performance paints an unbiased picture of the potential NCAA Baseball Tournament field.
Bids by conference: SEC (13), ACC (9), Big12 (7), Big Ten (3), BigEast (3), SunBelt (3), CUSA (2), BigWest (2)