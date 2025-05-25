Vanderbilt Beats Ole Miss, Wins the SEC Championship

Going for the Commodores was right-hander Austin Nye, who had 13 appearances and 13 games started and posted a 3.00 ERA this year while striking out 53 batters in 40 innings.

Despite the pitching matchup, Vanderbilt didn’t waste any time getting on the board. Brodie Johnston hit an absolute rocket over the left field wall in the bottom of the first to give the Commodores a 2-0 lead early.

BRODIE JOHNSTON!



The Commodores third baseman launches a 🚀 over the left field fence.



Vanderbilt up 2-0 on Ole Miss.pic.twitter.com/13X9gmr7WO — On The Clock | College Baseball and MLB Draft (@OnTheClock_1) May 25, 2025

Austin Nye was incredible on the bump for the Commodores. He spun 4.2 innings of one-run ball while striking out five. He ran into trouble in the fifth when he walked right fielder Hayden Federico and then hit shortstop Luke Cheng.

Hell of a performance from Vanderbilt's Austin Nye in the SEC Baseball Championship.



4.2 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K



2-1 Vandy going into the bottom of the fifth. pic.twitter.com/d5xTVJDxDm — Jared Perkins (@JaredCP1) May 25, 2025

That led to Vandy going to the bullpen and bringing in lefty Miller Green. He quickly gave up a single to Mitchell Sanford, making it 2-1 Vandy. Coach Tim Corbin returned to the bullpen and brought in righty Luke Guth, who got Luke Hill to fly out, although it was crushed, you thought for a second Ole Miss would take the lead. Instead, it ended the inning.

Ole Miss’s Walker Hooks matched Nye for the most part, besides the two-run home run Johnston hit in the first. He tossed four innings of two two-run ball while giving up three hits and striking out three. Freshman Taylor Rabe replaced him in the bottom of the fifth.

Jacob Humphrey wasted no time with the new pitcher. He hit a solo shot to right field that just cleared the wall near the foul pole to put Vandy up 3-1.