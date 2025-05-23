Perfect MLB Draft Fits for the AL Central

The AL Central draft makeup is quite interesting. The White Sox are the only team in the AL Central with a top-10 pick, and the Minnesota Twins have a top-20 pick with pick #16. The final three, the Guardians, Royals, and Tigers, all made the playoffs and are picking in the latter half of the draft.

Let’s dive into who we mocked to each team and what other draft prospects might be good fits for each club!

Chicago White Sox: Pick 10

Why It Makes Sense

I’m sure White Sox fans hate seeing another pitcher here, but the bats would be significantly weaker in this spot, especially if outfielder Jace LaViolette is already off the board.

Witherspoon brings a powerful arsenal to the mound, led by a lively fastball that can flirt with triple digits and a sharp slider that acts more like a hard cutter.