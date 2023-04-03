World Series Odds to Start the 2023 MLB Season

Major League Baseball is officially back, with every team’s first series in the books and a full week of games ahead as the marathon of 162 has begun.

Over the course of the next six months, division races will be decided and a playoff field will be set ahead of October. Right now, we have no idea who will be in the playoffs or how any of this will unfold, but we do know what the oddsmakers think should happen based on the odds.

World Series odds fluctuate throughout the season, but are a good indicator of which teams have what it takes to win it all. Look atop the list and you will find that the 12 teams that have the best odds to win the World Series right now are the same 12 teams that competed in the postseason.

By the end of the season, a few of those teams are sure to fall off, while others will establish themselves as World Series threats. Which underdog is worth a sprinkle and which favorite stands the best chance to win it all?