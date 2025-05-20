Perfect MLB Draft Fits for the NL West
Continuing our series of perfect draft fits ahead of the 2025 MLB Draft, we move on to the teams in the NL West.
So far in the 2025 MLB season, the NL West has been one of the best divisions in baseball. At the time of writing, four teams sit over .500, with the Giants the biggest surprise in the early going.
The NL West division has one of the greatest spreads of first picks of any division in the class. The lowly Rockies are picking fourth, while the Dodgers get their first pick at 40th overall due to exceeding the competitive balance tax threshold (their pick was lowered ten spots).
Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best case scenarios for these five teams on draft day.
Colorado Rockies: Pick #4
Mock Pick: Ethan Holliday, 3B (Stillwater HS, OK)
Why It Makes Sense
Simply put: best player available? While some questions persist about Holliday’s hit tool, he’s crept back up draft boards this spring and is primed to be one of the first handful of players off the board in July. He might not stick at shortstop as a pro, but this is the best power bat in the prep class.
The Rockies have had a miserable start to their season. Drafting a potential superstar with 30-home run upside at third base is a smart play.
Other Potential Fits
The Rockies sit in a good spot in the first round. They’re likely to have an impact talent available to them when their pick comes up at number four. Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette has performed consistently throughout the 2025 season, showing he has a good shot to stick at shortstop defensively. He’s also one of the most physical prospects in the class with impressive athletic upside.
The Rockies will always have challenges attracting free agent pitching to Coors Field. Recently, they’ve invested heavily in arms in the draft, including Chase Dollander and Brody Brecht. This year, there’s a possibility one of the two highest ranked college lefties is available to them at four.
Jamie Arnold has been the consensus top-ranked player in this class for a minute. He’d be close to a no-brainer at fourth overall. Liam Doyle, the flame-throwing lefty out of Tennessee, is another option. He has a truly outlier fastball shape, but he’s struggled to hold his velocity deeper into starts. He’s one of the sharpest risers in the class this spring.
San Francisco Giants: Pick #13
Mock Pick: Ike Irish, C (Auburn)
Why It Makes Sense
Many public-facing rankings don’t weigh age and competition-adjusted performance heavily enough. Irish has improved steadily over three seasons against the best competition in college baseball. While it’s an industry-wide debate whether he’ll stick behind the plate, the bat is undeniable.
At the time of writing, it’s a 1.103 OPS (138 wRC+) with 13 home runs and almost as many walks (12.3%) as strikeouts (14.6%). It’s a complete bat, with the athleticism (and arm) to move to the outfield if the defense at catcher doesn’t play.
Other Potential Fits
The Giants are also in a solid space in this draft, picking at the front of the middle of the first round. In 2024, the Red Sox had Braden Montgomery fall into their lap with the twelfth pick. The Giants could be in a similar spot in 2025.
Jace LaViolette was the number one player in this cycle as it kicked off. He was poor in non-conference play but has rounded into form in the SEC slate. Even so, it’s a power-reliant corner outfield bat with swing and miss concerns in the hit tool. There’s a chance he makes it to the Giants.
Marek Houston has been firmly planted in the top ten of many draft boards throughout this cycle. Although, I have doubts about improvements in his power numbers (that have not continued into conference play). It’s still an above-average hit tool, an excellent approach, and plus defense at shortstop.
Tyler Bremner has had a disappointing 2025 season after being a consensus top-five pick in the class early in the cycle. There’s still electric stuff in the profile. It’s a fastball that he can crank into the upper nineties and one of the best changeups in the class.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Pick #18
Mock Pick: Marek Houston, SS (Wake Forest)
Why It Makes Sense
If Houston is available for the Diamondbacks at 18, it’s a great pickup. Houston is a good athlete at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds. He’s added marginal extra base impact in 2025. With wood bats, it’s likely only a 35 power grade, but that shouldn’t diminish the rest of the tools.
It’s an above-average hit tool with an approach that will beget good on-base numbers, above-average speed, and legitimate plus defense at shortstop. He has a ton of ways to accrue value for a drafting organization.
Other Potential Fits
The Diamondbacks aren’t afraid of a short king (see Slade Caldwell). Enter Kayson Cunningham, a diminutive 5-foot-9 infielder who has one of the best hit tools in the entire draft class. It’s a strong approach and outstanding bat-to-ball skills for Cunningham, who lacks the defensive prowess to stick at short and likely ends up at second base. If Cunningham can layer on a little more strength and power, he could become a very well-rounded hitter.
Brendan Summerhill is a college outfield prospect who, despite missing time due to injury in 2025, is one of the more well-rounded offensive skill sets in the college demographic. He’s a good athlete who should stick in center field in the medium term. The approach is excellent, with a 17.4 BB% and a minuscule 9.4 K%. If Summerhill can layer on a little more power, he’s going to be a problem. Even with only three home runs in 30 games in 2025, it’s a 1.193 OPS.
San Diego Padres: Pick #25
Mock Pick: JoJo Parker, SS (Purvis HS, MS)
Why It Makes Sense
It makes sense because he’s a prep prospect. The Padres are riding a streak dating back to 2016 of taking a prep prospect with their first pick in the draft. You have to hand it to AJ Preller, too, as he’s hit gold several times. MacKenzie Gore, Ryan Weathers, CJ Abrams, and Jackson Merrill are among those first-round choices.
Parker is one of the buzziest prep names this spring. It’s a big league frame at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, a good hit tool, a solid approach, and developing power despite a bit of an unorthodox setup at the plate.
Other Potential Fits
There’s plenty of prep talent available in this draft if the Padres want to continue their streak of selecting a high school player with their first pick.
Pacific Northwest third baseman Xavier Neyens might rival Ethan Holliday for the best prep power in the entire class, although there’s some swing and miss in the hit tool and passivity in the approach. Illinois left-handed pitcher Jack Bauer went viral this spring after hitting 102 mph multiple times in an outing in Georgia. On pure arm talent, it doesn’t get much more electric than that.
LA Dodgers: Pick #40
Mock Pick: Jordan Yost, SS (Sickles HS, FL)
Why It Makes Sense
Because the Dodgers’ first pick fell ten spots due to their exceeding the competitive balance threshold, they weren’t represented in the mock draft, so I made this pick.
In the last two cycles, the Dodgers have reserved their first pick for outstanding athletes. In 2023, it was Kendall George. In 2024, Kellon Lindsey. Jordan Yost bears similarities to both of those prospects, with a hit-first profile, plus speed, and plenty of projection in a 6-foot-0, 170-pound frame.
Other Potential Fits
There are a number of other prep athlete-type profiles that might fit the Dodgers well. IMG Academy shortstop Sean Gamble is a Vandy commit with a toolsy power/speed profile. Nicky Becker, a prep shortstop prospect committed to Virginia, is a fluid mover at shortstop with a hit-first offensive profile.