Perfect MLB Draft Fits for the NL West

So far in the 2025 MLB season, the NL West has been one of the best divisions in baseball. At the time of writing, four teams sit over .500, with the Giants the biggest surprise in the early going.

The NL West division has one of the greatest spreads of first picks of any division in the class. The lowly Rockies are picking fourth, while the Dodgers get their first pick at 40th overall due to exceeding the competitive balance tax threshold (their pick was lowered ten spots).

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best case scenarios for these five teams on draft day.

Colorado Rockies: Pick #4

Why It Makes Sense

Simply put: best player available? While some questions persist about Holliday’s hit tool, he’s crept back up draft boards this spring and is primed to be one of the first handful of players off the board in July. He might not stick at shortstop as a pro, but this is the best power bat in the prep class.