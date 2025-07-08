Under-the-Radar College Talent on the Just Baseball Top 300 Draft Board

Charles Davalan, 2B/OF, Arkansas

After making it the whole way to the semifinal round of the College World Series with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Charles Davalan catapulted himself to the top of draft boards with ease. The 5’9″, 190-pound leadoff hitter was the staple of an offense that included the winner of the Golden Spikes Award, Wehiwa Aloy.

To put it simply, Davalan raked all season long, as the 21-year-old slashed .346/.433/.561 with 14 homers and a 121 wRC+ across 65 games. He also hit lefties very well in the process, posting great numbers against them overall. Notably, Davalan also walked more than he struck out, which really spoke to his plate discipline skills.

Davalan boasts one of the most complete bats in the entire draft, specifically when it comes to his contact profile. He posted a contact rate of over 90%, which included rates of up to 94% on pitches inside the zone. In addition to this, Davalan had an 85% contact rate against pitches at 92 mph or higher. If he maintains this, we could be looking at a 70-grade hit tool.

He’s a little limited power-wise due to his height, but that wasn’t much of an issue for him in college. At the rate he hit at Arkansas, he was projected to hit over 30 homers. While this isn’t a realistic projection, he could still post average to above-average power numbers at the next level.

While we have Davalan currently ranked as the 29th-best prospect on our top 300, he could realistically be picked at any point across a huge range. One thing is for certain, though: Whoever drafts him will be getting one of the best hit tools in the class.

Korbyn Dickerson, OF, Indiana

When taking a look at Indiana’s outfield ahead of this year’s college season, most eyes were on left-hander Devin Taylor. This made sense, as Taylor is a projected first-rounder.