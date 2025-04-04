Best Under-the-Radar College Baseball Hitters To Know

This will be an extension of my article last week highlighting some under-the-radar college baseball pitchers. This time, we’re going to focus on some college hitters that have put up big-time numbers without receiving much acknowledgment yet.

Stats and rankings up-to-date as of April 3, 2025.

Ryan Wideman, OF – Western Kentucky

Let’s talk about one of the most underrated bats in college baseball right now, Ryan Wideman of @WKU_Baseball



.489/.529/.867, 11 2B, 4 3B, 5 HR, 29 RBI, with tons of pop. He’s also hit for the cycle this season, HUGE part of the Hilltoppers 20-1 record

pic.twitter.com/WqSz9ezEmB — Backside Groundballs Media (@BacksideGB) March 20, 2025

The Hilltoppers outfielder has quickly become one of my favorite bats in the Mid Major circuit through the 2025 season. Slashing .455/.500/.785 with 12 doubles, five triples, six home runs, 37 RBI, and 25 stolen bases through 29 games in 2025, the former junior college product has already put his stamp on the season.

Wideman finds himself in the top 10 in the country in hits, batting average, stolen bases, and triples so far, and with an average exit velocity of 92.5 mph paired with a 76.5% contact rate, there are clear signs Wideman is going to continue his production.