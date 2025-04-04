Best Under-the-Radar College Baseball Hitters To Know
These four college hitters have put up big numbers this year without receiving much attention – at least not yet.
This will be an extension of my article last week highlighting some under-the-radar college baseball pitchers. This time, we’re going to focus on some college hitters that have put up big-time numbers without receiving much acknowledgment yet.
Stats and rankings up-to-date as of April 3, 2025.
Ryan Wideman, OF – Western Kentucky
Let's talk about one of the most underrated bats in college baseball right now, Ryan Wideman of @WKU_Baseball
.489/.529/.867, 11 2B, 4 3B, 5 HR, 29 RBI, with tons of pop. He's also hit for the cycle this season, HUGE part of the Hilltoppers 20-1 record
pic.twitter.com/WqSz9ezEmB
The Hilltoppers outfielder has quickly become one of my favorite bats in the Mid Major circuit through the 2025 season. Slashing .455/.500/.785 with 12 doubles, five triples, six home runs, 37 RBI, and 25 stolen bases through 29 games in 2025, the former junior college product has already put his stamp on the season.
Wideman finds himself in the top 10 in the country in hits, batting average, stolen bases, and triples so far, and with an average exit velocity of 92.5 mph paired with a 76.5% contact rate, there are clear signs Wideman is going to continue his production.
While his chase rate is an alarming 44.1%, Wideman is only striking out 16.2% of the time and has shown the ability to get the ball in play, with quality contact despite that.
The center fielder flashes above-average defense, a quiet swing on his upper-half with an easy leg kick and tons of bat speed; he might be a guy that finds his way onto some draft boards this summer.
Kyle Fossum, OF – Youngstown State
Home run No. 1️⃣1️⃣ on the season for @fossum_kyle2 was this three-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning!
The Penguins outfielder has burst onto the college baseball scene in 2025 to this point, as he currently sits in the top 10 in the nation in slugging (5), batting average (5), and on-base percentage (7), slashing .452/.547/.885 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, and 32 RBI.
I’m most impressed with Fossum’s approach and discipline at the plate, which is reflected in his batting average and on-base, with just an 18.9% chase rate and a 20.3% strikeout rate backed by his 14.8% walk rate.
With a keen eye when he is swinging, he’s making contact 72.4% with an average exit velocity of 93.1 mph and 59% of his contact being over 95 mph.
With a big swing with lots of separation, Fossum looks to go pull-side with his power and can punish mistakes on the inner half of the plate where pitchers have clearly avoided pitching him.
Michael DiMartini, UTL – Dayton
Dayton Flyer utility man Michael DiMartini has been lighting the world on fire since arriving to Ohio. The Penn State transfer is slashing .441/.510/.772 with five doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 35 RBI, and 24 stolen bases over his first 30 games.
Another guy with his name all over college baseball leaderboards, ranking in the top 10 in stolen bases (8), runs scored (9), and hits (1), DiMartini shows a quiet swing from a wide-base, with tons of gap-to-gap power.
Showing an 11.9% walk rate and without a ton of swing-and-miss in his game (25.3% chase rate and 21.2% strikeout rate), DiMartini has found good contact through the season to this point. He is averaging 95.3 mph in his exit velocity with a .528 BABIP.
With above-average athleticism and great speed, DiMartini continues to build his portfolio as a 2026 draft class guy. He continues to roll and will definitely be a guy I have close eyes on into his draft year.
Grant Gallagher, OF – East Tennessee State
GRANT GALLAGHER ARE YOU SERIOUS💣💣💣 ETSU has the undefeated #1 Tennessee Volunteers on the ROPES
pic.twitter.com/o6SesA7fJ5
Enter: College Baseball’s home run King through seven weeks of play, Grant Gallagher. Most notably crushing the go-ahead home run in a win over #1 Tennessee, Gallagher is in his first year at the Division 1 level after spending two seasons at Santa Fe College. He has been nothing short of electric through 27 games, hitting 15 home runs with 29 RBI and a slash line of .333/.470/.892.
Power is the name of the game for Gallagher, as he currently sits at second in the country in ISO at .544, only behind Georgia’s Ryland Zaborowski.
While I’m not completely in love with the profile, Gallagher has found the barrel 29.4% of the time with a 74.3% contact rate, and he is averaging a home run every six at-bats. The biggest red flag is the 30.1% strikeout rate, which isn’t abnormal for power-hitting college bats. I anticipate him getting better as time goes on.
At the very least, he’s a guy to keep eyes on because he is an extremely fun watch, especially at the plate.