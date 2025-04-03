Five Intriguing Prep Left-Handed Pitchers for the 2025 MLB Draft

Appenzeller gets good deception on his delivery with a slightly longer arm stroke and a relatively low release. His fastball typically sits 88-92 mph, but he can run it up to the mid 90s. It’s likely he’ll sit there long term as he fills out and hangs more weight on his frame.

There’s a good sharp slider in the making with two-plane break. Long term, it will need to firm up, as it currently sits in the high 70s. Appenzeller has shown feel for a changeup with some fade to it.

There’s development needed here, with the frame and the secondary pitches, but it’s easy to see how Appenzeller is an enticing draft profile. There are plenty of starter traits here in one of the best projection lefties in this class.

Jack Bauer, Lincoln-Way East HS, IL

Bauer went viral this week, hitting 101 mph six times and 102 mph once in his most recent outing. That’s rare arm talent for the 6’3 Illinois lefty and Virginia commit.

The fastball is a legit 70 grade pitch, it’ll sit 97 mph from a low launch. That’s already a velocity pop from the fall, and Bauer has got two other interesting pitches to boot. He shows an affinity for spin, his slider will sit 81-84 mph at 2900 rpm. There’s a changeup, too, that sits 85-88 mph with some good fade, but it’s a tertiary pitch at the moment.

Bauer has a long arm stroke that sometimes takes him offline and impedes his strike throwing. If he can get more consistent with his control, the sky’s the limit.