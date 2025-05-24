B1G Baseball’s Swim in the Pool Hits Choppy Waters: Day 2 and 3 Recap

The B1G Baseball Tournament’s new Pool Play set out with ambitious goals of providing a competitive advantage to teams that had earned a higher seed and incorporating more teams into the tournament. The Conference hit both goals but added an unintentional consequence: scheduling games that don’t matter.

Each of the four pools featured three teams and the top seeds in each of the pools had the advantage of owning the tiebreaker on any 1-1 records in the pools.

There was a notable drop in enthusiasm with games like Thursday’s UCLA/Michigan, which had no bearing on the tournament. UCLA had already clinched the pool after the Bruins win over Illinois. It was an experiment that ultimately didn’t meet the mark in year 1 of the new B1G Baseball Tournament, but offering a revamped style in 2026 could stick the landing.

Let’s recap the games and preview the last remaining game of importance for the Semi Finals.