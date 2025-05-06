Cade Horton Could Take Shota Imanaga’s Spot In Cubs’ Rotation

The group will weigh all options for how to fill the spot, Horton included. The Cubs do have another off day coming up Thursday, so they could kick the can down the road a little bit longer, but they’ll still eventually have to figure who will pitch every fifth game.

Craig Counsell says Shota Imanaga has a very mild hamstring strain.



"All in all, pretty good news."

“No one’s going to be Shota, but we have to have guys step up,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “Our depth is getting challenged a little bit, but I think we still have pretty good depth and options, and we’ll have to have those guys step up. I think Colin [Rea has] done a great job stepping up since Steele went out, and obviously, guys are going to have to step up with Shota out.”

One option to take Imanaga’s next start — slated for Saturday if the rotation schedule holds — is Chris Flexen. He’s stretched out from starting with Triple-A Iowa in April, and he last pitched three innings of relief for the Cubs on Friday. He’s also started 110 big league games in his career.

Another option is Jordan Wicks, who’s already on the 40-man roster, though he’s posted a 6.38 ERA with Iowa this year. He last pitched Thursday, so he’d be well rested if that’s the route the Cubs take. A bullpen game is always a possibility, too.

Or, Horton could get the chance to fill that spot.

How Horton has fared at Triple-A in 2025

He’s the Cubs’ No. 2 prospect, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. A shoulder injury limited him to just 34 1/3 innings last season, and he didn’t pitch after May 29. Even prior to the injury, Horton didn’t look like his best self once he got to Triple-A (7.50 ERA, 13.6 percent walk rate in five starts).