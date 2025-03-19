2025 MLB Draft Stock Watch: Week of 03.17.25

Gavin Kilen, INF, Tennessee

20 G, .433/.566/.985 (1.541), 181 wRC+, 9 HR (16 XBH), 21.1 BB%, 5.6 K%

Kilen, an undersized middle infielder has a profile that’s until now been headlined by extreme patience and outstanding bat-to-ball skills. After running an in-zone contact rate north of 90% in 2024, he’s seen his power numbers increase in 2025.

While it’s not top of the scale, his improved 104 mph EV90 and 108 Max EV show the power surge is legit. His bat-to-ball metrics have taken a very slight step back in 2025 (even so, they are still ~70th percentile), but it’s a trade off that makes him a more complete hitter and a much more enticing offensive draft profile. The stock is way up.

Logan Lunceford, RHP, Wake Forest

27 IP, 1.33 ERA, 1.68 FIP, 49 K%, 8.8 BB%

Lunceford was way down draft boards prior to the college season but is in the midst of a major breakout. The undersized right-handed pitcher has borne the fruit of the Wake pitching lab.

The arsenal is led by a fastball with 21 inches of ride and a great changeup that has effective velocity separation from his fastball. Lunceford has increased his strikeout rate by over 30% in 2025, which doesn’t even seem possible. He’ll likely cool off the deeper he gets into conference play, but he’s done himself a world of good in the first third of the season.

Stock Down

Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson

19 G, .304/.443/.449 (.892), 104 wRC+, 1 HR (7 XBH), 18.2 BB%, 18.2 K%

Cannarella came into 2025 with top ten overall buzz, but he’s been struggling to be productive and struggling with a shoulder issue.

Whether injury related or not, he’s been less productive each season at Clemson, with more swing and miss in his game this year in a profile headlined by bat-to-ball skills.