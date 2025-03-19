2025 MLB Draft Stock Watch: Week of 03.17.25
Let's take a look at 2025 draft prospects whose draft stock is up or down through the first weekend of conference play in college baseball.
The college baseball season is truly up and running. We’ve entered conference play and have enough of a sample size to draw some conclusions about player performances.
In a new series at Just Baseball, we’ll check in on a handful of 2025 eligible draft prospects every few weeks and ask, ‘whose stock is up? Whose is down?’
In the grand scheme of things, we’re still dealing with relatively small sample sizes. It’s also worth acknowledging drafting organizations are balancing performance and the strength of their player development team when considering drafting particular prospects.
With all that in mind, let’s dig into our first edition of stock watch.
All stats were pulled on 03.17.25.
Stock Up
Korbyn Dickerson, OF, Indiana
20 G, .385/.467/.791 (1.258), 167 wRC+, 10 HR (15 XBH), 13.3 BB%, 15.2 K%
There’s no 2025 eligible bat who has done more for themselves through the first third of the season than Korbyn Dickerson. The Louisville transfer (and Twins 2022 draftee) has been cooking in 2025.
He’s running a 110 mph EV90 with a 117 Max EV that’s near the top of the scale in college ball. Everything he hits is hard contact.
While there’s some refinement to be made in the hit tool, he’s putting up above average bat-to-ball metrics while playing strong center field defense. He’s vaulted himself into first round consideration if he maintains his incandescent start.
Joseph Dzierwa, LHP Michigan State
31.2 IP, 1.42 ERA, 1.97 FIP, 37.7 K%, 5.7 BB%
Six foot eight left-handed starters don’t grow on trees. There’s an intriguing crop of lefties on both the college and prep sides in 2025. Joseph Dzierwa is a lesser known name who has done himself a world of good in the first third of the season. He’s mostly a two-pitch guy currently.
His fastball has seen an uptick in velocity and his changeup is an absolute weapon. His slider is barely usable and needs a makeover if he’s to remain a starter in pro ball. Dzierwa has almost doubled his K-BB% from 2024 to 2025 while pounding the strike zone. He’s a fascinating ball of clay for a pitching savvy organization.
Gavin Kilen, INF, Tennessee
20 G, .433/.566/.985 (1.541), 181 wRC+, 9 HR (16 XBH), 21.1 BB%, 5.6 K%
Kilen, an undersized middle infielder has a profile that’s until now been headlined by extreme patience and outstanding bat-to-ball skills. After running an in-zone contact rate north of 90% in 2024, he’s seen his power numbers increase in 2025.
While it’s not top of the scale, his improved 104 mph EV90 and 108 Max EV show the power surge is legit. His bat-to-ball metrics have taken a very slight step back in 2025 (even so, they are still ~70th percentile), but it’s a trade off that makes him a more complete hitter and a much more enticing offensive draft profile. The stock is way up.
Logan Lunceford, RHP, Wake Forest
27 IP, 1.33 ERA, 1.68 FIP, 49 K%, 8.8 BB%
Lunceford was way down draft boards prior to the college season but is in the midst of a major breakout. The undersized right-handed pitcher has borne the fruit of the Wake pitching lab.
The arsenal is led by a fastball with 21 inches of ride and a great changeup that has effective velocity separation from his fastball. Lunceford has increased his strikeout rate by over 30% in 2025, which doesn’t even seem possible. He’ll likely cool off the deeper he gets into conference play, but he’s done himself a world of good in the first third of the season.
Stock Down
Cam Cannarella, OF, Clemson
19 G, .304/.443/.449 (.892), 104 wRC+, 1 HR (7 XBH), 18.2 BB%, 18.2 K%
Cannarella came into 2025 with top ten overall buzz, but he’s been struggling to be productive and struggling with a shoulder issue.
Whether injury related or not, he’s been less productive each season at Clemson, with more swing and miss in his game this year in a profile headlined by bat-to-ball skills.
The speed and center field defense will boost his value no matter what, but Cannarella’s draft stock could use an offensive shot in the arm in the coming weeks.
Henry Ford, 1B/OF, Virginia
18 G, .370/.413/.521 (.934), 104 wRC+, 2 HR (7 XBH), 7.5 BB%, 10 K%
Very few teams have had a more disappointing start to the 2025 season than Virginia, ranked among the handful of best teams in the country pre-season by most outlets.
Ford has little defensive value, having split time evenly between first base and the outfield in 2025. He needs to mash to maintain his draft stock and has been just OK thus far for the Cavaliers. It’s a power-reliant profile with little defensive value that needs to be more offensively productive.
Henry Godbout, 2B, Virginia
21 G, .306/.398/.444 (.842), 90 wRC+, 1 HR (7 XBH), 11.8 BB%, 4.7 K%
Godbout has a carrying hit tool that’s failed to live up to lofty expectations thus far in 2025. He has a track record of outstanding contact metrics and an infinitesimal strikeout rate. He’s underperforming his 2024 batting line by around 70 points through the first weekend of ACC play.
There’s no power to speak of and only average supplementary tools in the profile, so he needs a return to his 2024 hit tool output to maintain his draft stock.
Jace Laviolette, OF, Texas A&M
19 G, .231/.402/.508 (.910), 90 wRC+, 5 HR (8 XBH), 20.7 BB%, 20.7 K%
Laviolette was number one on many boards entering the 2025 season. What can go wrong, has gone wrong thus far. His swing looks stiff, he’s not moving as effectively and he’s done little to alleviate concerns about the swing and miss in his game.
He’s a power reliant corner outfield profile with major hit tool questions to answer entering SEC play.