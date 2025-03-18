MLB Draft Scouting Notebook: Maryland, Penn State, UCLA

Scouting for the MLB Draft isn’t just about crunching numbers and analyzing data, but it’s also about being there live to see the game and performances unfold in real time.

There’s something irreplaceable about watching a pitcher’s mechanics from behind home plate, tracking how a hitter adjusts to velocity, or observing how they handle high-pressure situations during the game.

Our analysts aim to provide you with a live perspective to offer insights you may not see in the data, video, and reports. We hope to blend the live coverage with the data and numbers to paint an entire picture of each draft prospect.

Whether it’s a hyped prospect proving his worth or an under-the-radar name forcing his way into the conversation, we hope our insights on their makeup, instincts, and raw tools can help shape the projections that determine the player’s draft stock with the intangible numbers in the data.