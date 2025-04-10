2026 MLB Draft Showdown: Justin Lebron vs. Drew Burress vs. Roch Cholowsky. Who’s #1?!

Is it ever too early to start talking about a future draft class?! Never! I’m totally kidding. It might be too early to be talking about the No. 1 pick for the 2026 MLB Draft, but here we are.

The conversation has started to brew as Alabama’s Justin Lebron, Georgia Tech’s Drew Burress, and UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky have been creating headlines all season long, thanks to their performances on the field and the type of human beings they are off the field.

Lebron, Burress, and Cholowsky have been absolute staples in their lineups as sophomores, and all have shown some elite leadership traits.

All these players bring some similarities but also vastly different profiles to the table. Lebron is a twitchy, high-upside infielder with the tools to stick at shortstop long-term, while Burress is an undersized but ultra-productive hitter with a growing track record of success against elite competition. Cholowsky is a mix of elite defensive and plus-hit tools with burgeoning power.