B1G Baseball Semi Final Recap and Finals Preview

With Nebraska and Oregon’s Friday night matchup moved to Saturday morning, it’s been an exciting day of B1G baseball. Saturday Semi Finals were scheduled to be UCLA v. Iowa and Penn State v. the winner of the Huskers/Ducks game. Nebraska prevailed yet again setting the stage for another strong local crowd here in Omaha. Let’s get to the action.

Game 1: UCLA and Iowa square off

Saturday’s matchup between the two respective top Pool seeds had not only B1G Baseball Tournament ramifications but potential implications for the NCAA tournament.

Iowa sent Aaron Savary to the mound to square off against an electric UCLA offense and hopefully add a boost to the Hawkeyes’ RPI. Unfortunately for Iowa the Bruins offense was too much to handle.

UCLA scored in the third, fourth, sixth, and eighth innings. The Bruins’ starting pitcher, Michael Barnett, improved to 11-1 with 5 IP and only 2 R. The Hawkeyes made Barnett work, throwing exactly 100 pitches in the contest.