2025 MLB Draft Superlatives: Best Classes, Best Values, and More

New episode of On The Clock with @TylerJennings24 & @JaredCP1! It’s 2025 MLB Draft Recap time! Tyler grades every teams draft in the American League!



⚾️ 15 team grades

⚾️ Best drafts

⚾️ Favorite drafts



YouTube: https://t.co/QtXTqgL1Co

Spotify: https://t.co/wRJs83ziMS pic.twitter.com/TGnQKzc4Qb — On The Clock | College Baseball and MLB Draft (@OnTheClock_1) July 19, 2025

Favorite Drafts

Tyler: Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers



Los Angeles Dodgers: Let’s be honest here, the Dodgers know how to develop prospects on both sides of the ball. Given the fits at the top of their draft, they (unsurprisingly) nailed it. They got two great value picks in back-to-back Razorbacks, plus once Cam Leiter returns from injury, he could thrive in their development. Nabbing Landyn Vidourek, Aidan West, Mason Ligenza, and Sam Horn (assuming he signs) just adds a cherry to the top. It was a really good draft for Gasparino and company.



Boston Red Sox: Another year, another college-heavy draft for the Red Sox. Getting Kyson Witherspoon and Marcus Phillips is great clay to mold, plus getting Anthony Eyanson in the third when he had comp round helium is excellent value. They did wind up with a smorgasbord of pitchers after that, though there’s some potential diamonds in the rough with Barrett Morgan and Patrick Galle. All in all, a nice group of players for Devin Pearson.



Seattle Mariners: I’ll start with this: getting Kade Anderson to fall into your lap at three is an amazing get. The best arm in the class in an organization that knows how to develop arms? Sign me up. They spent the majority of Day Two scooping up “data-centric” arms that fit their mold well, including Lucas Kelly, Jackson Steensma, and Dusty Revis. Sprinkle in some upside bats in Luke Stevenson, Nicky Becker, and Korbyn Dickerson, and you’ve got the recipe for my favorite draft class on the American League side.



Milwaukee Brewers: The draft strategy masters were at it again in 2025. Andrew Fischer fits their development perfectly, and considering his approach and feel to launch, he may be in the majors before too long. They picked up a plethora of arms to follow, including Frank Cairone and Jacob Morrison. It’s what they did in Rounds 11-13 that caught my attention, though. CJ Hughes, Cooper Underwood, and Gavin Lauridsen are a HAUL, especially if they all sign. Another fantastic job from the Brewers front office.

Jay: Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians: While there are still plenty of questions around the talent the Cleveland Guardians selected in this year’s draft, they have the chance to run away with one of the best collegiate groups in the entire class. They walked away with Jace LaViolette, a player with electric power and immense upside if he figures out the hit tool concerns. In addition to him, Dean Curley, Nolan Schubart, Luke Hill, Nelson Keljo, Anthony Martinez, Ryan Prager, and more could all be very, very good down the line.

Chicago White Sox: The White Sox took an interesting approach to this year’s class, and it paid off massively. Not only do they walk away with Billy Carlson, an insanely talented player and the number eight player on our board with the number ten pick, but they also managed to add more prep talent later on. Jaden Fauske and Landon Hodge are both very good pickups, and they also did well on the collegiate side, grabbing Kyle Lodise, Gabe Davis, and other intriguing names.

Seattle Mariners: With the Mariners having the number-three pick in the draft, it was expected that they’d land one of the top players in the class. However, they ended up running away with the top player on our board, Kade Anderson, putting him around some amazing pitching development in the team’s system. They were also able to grab Luke Stevenson, a catcher with tremendous upside in the first round. The Mariners then followed that up by taking Korbyn Dickerson in the fifth round, a borderline first-round talent, making this one of the better-value picks in the class. Grant Jay, Nick Becker, and other interesting names were also in the same class.

Baltimore Orioles: With four first-round picks in this year’s draft, the Orioles were set up for success. They grabbed Ike Irish over slot with the first of these, an outfielder with one of the better hit tools in the class. Then, the O’s followed that up with a similar player in Caden Bodine, Golden Spikes Award winner Wehiwa Aloy, and prep standout Slater de Brun. They didn’t stop there, as they also grabbed some more valuable players in Joseph Dzierwa, JT Quinn, RJ Austin, Caden Hunter, and others later in the draft.