2025 MLB Draft Deep Dive: Ryan Weingartner
The Penn State shortstop is really starting to stand out in advance of this summer's draft.
We are deep into college baseball conference play and have brought you tons of college and MLB Draft content, from our 2025 MLB Draft Top 200 Board to our biweekly top 25 rankings updates.
We’ve seen some of the best talent in college baseball making waves, and there is a guy who’s really starting to stand out at Penn State: shortstop Ryan Weingartner.
Before the season started, third baseman Bryce Molinaro seemed like the best MLB Draft prospect on the Nittany Lions, but after both Tyler and I got live looks, it was clear that Weingartner was the man to pay attention to. Let’s dive in.
- Age: 21 on Draft Day
- B/T: R/R
- HT: 5’11
- WT: 184
- Hometown: Berlin, NJ
- 2025 Stats (as of April 9): 31 G, 159 PA, 6 HR, 19 RBI, 22 SB, .262/.415/.492 (.907 OPS)
College Performance and Scouting Report
The transfer portal has played a major role for both teams and players, and Weingartner took advantage of it this past offseason as he transferred from Saint Joseph’s to Penn State.
It’s easy to see why the Nittany Lions were interested in the shortstop as he slashed .316/.410/.597 with 13 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 59 RBI, and eight stolen bases for the Hawks.
It’s been much of the same since Weingartner came to Penn State. The power may not be as prevalent as he only has six home runs, but he’s got 22 stolen bases, and he’s nearing double-digit doubles. On top of that, he’s walked (28 BB) more than he’s struck out (23 SO).
Weingartner is impressive at the plate. He’s got quick hands and does a good job at finding the barrel with ease. It’s just a very polished offensive profile. His patient approach allows him to draw the walks, but he will also hammer pitches in the zone.
What’s even more impressive is that Weingartner doesn’t chase a ton and misses on pitches given to him. Each at-bat was more impressive than the last to see how he worked counts and could wait for the pitch he wanted.
He’s also got some sneaky pop for his size, which we will discuss more as we analyze the data.
Defensively, he plays shortstop very well. He’s got more than enough athleticism to stick there, and the arm is strong enough to play. He’s got quick twitch reactions and does a good job making the plays both to his left and right.
Data Evaluation: Strengths & Opportunities
Weingartner isn’t generating the same kind of buzz as some of his peers just yet, but the underlying data suggests he might be one of the sneakier upside plays in the 2025 college class.
His offensive profile starts with a strong approach at the plate. Weingartner’s walk rate is in the 90th percentile this year, a reflection of mature pitch recognition and an understanding of the zone.
Equally impressive, if not more so, is his 90th percentile chase rate. He rarely expands, and when he does, it’s typically with a plan.
There’s power here, too. His 110 mph max exit velocity stacks up with some of the best in the class, and his hard-hit rate supports that he’s getting to it with decent regularity.
He shows a pull-heavy approach, but he’s not a dead-pull hitter. He can work the ball to all fields when needed, adding versatility to his offensive game.
While he’s not producing loud contact on every swing, the combination of selectivity, contact quality, and field coverage at the plate gives evaluators reason to believe in the long-term upside.
There may be room for more consistency or added thump, but the foundation is here.
Conclusion
Ryan Weingartner is doing everything you want to see from a rising draft prospect. He’s polished, productive, and athletic, with a data-backed offensive profile that suggests even more untapped upside.
The plate discipline is elite, the contact skills are real, and there’s enough pop to project average power at the next level, especially if he continues to fill out physically.
Defensively, he’s got the actions and arm to stick at shortstop, and his impact on the basepaths adds another layer of value.
With continued performance down the stretch, Weingartner is putting himself firmly in the Day 2 mix for the 2025 MLB Draft and could climb higher if he keeps trending the way he is.