2025 MLB Draft Deep Dive: Ryan Weingartner

It’s easy to see why the Nittany Lions were interested in the shortstop as he slashed .316/.410/.597 with 13 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 59 RBI, and eight stolen bases for the Hawks.

It’s been much of the same since Weingartner came to Penn State. The power may not be as prevalent as he only has six home runs, but he’s got 22 stolen bases, and he’s nearing double-digit doubles. On top of that, he’s walked (28 BB) more than he’s struck out (23 SO).

Weingartner is impressive at the plate. He’s got quick hands and does a good job at finding the barrel with ease. It’s just a very polished offensive profile. His patient approach allows him to draw the walks, but he will also hammer pitches in the zone.

What’s even more impressive is that Weingartner doesn’t chase a ton and misses on pitches given to him. Each at-bat was more impressive than the last to see how he worked counts and could wait for the pitch he wanted.

He’s also got some sneaky pop for his size, which we will discuss more as we analyze the data.

Defensively, he plays shortstop very well. He’s got more than enough athleticism to stick there, and the arm is strong enough to play. He’s got quick twitch reactions and does a good job making the plays both to his left and right.