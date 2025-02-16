Shriners Children’s College Showdown: Day 2 Recap
Clemson, Texas and Oklahoma State all won big in Day 2 of the Shiners Children's College Showdown to open the 2025 season.
The college baseball starts with a bang with the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field. Some of the top teams in the country are here, including Arizona (No. 18), Clemson (No. 7), Louisville, Oklahoma State (No. 23), Ole Miss, and Texas (No. 14).
Plenty of these teams will be competing for conference championships and ultimately trying to get their squads to Omaha. We’ll be bringing you full recaps of all the games for each day. It was a day of blowouts on day 2. Let’s dive into the full slate of games.
Game 1: Clemson (No. 7) vs. Arizona (No. 18)
Final Score: Clemson 16 | Arizona 5
Winning/Losing Pitcher:
- W – RHP Drew Titsworth
- L – RHP Owen Kramkowski
Top Performers
Clemson
- LHP Ethan Darden: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K
- LF Dominic Listi: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 4 RBI
- CF Cam Cannarella: 4-for-6, 4 R, 3 2B, RBI
- DH Collin Priest: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI
Arizona
- RF Brendan Summerhill: 2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB
- LF Easton Breyfogle: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B
Game Summary
This one was a blowout from the start. Clemson came out swinging against Arizona’s Owen Kramkowski and put up a seven spot in the first inning.
Kramkowski’s stuff was sharp, but he struggled to command it. He left a lot of sinkers middle-middle and the Tigers feasted on it. Third baseman Josh Paino started the run when he singled to center, driving in Dominic Listi.
Of course, it didn’t end there. Collin Priest followed that by doubling down the left field line, which made it three nothing. A double and several more singles eventually made it 7-0 for the Tigers.
Ethan Darden held the Wildcats in check with that massive cushion the Clemson offense gave him. Arizona couldn’t touch the soft-tossing lefty. He threw four scoreless innings while giving up just two hits and striking out six. It was a very impressive outing.
The run-scoring stopped for a bit after the first inning. A combination of Tony Pluta, Raul Garayzar, and Garrett Hicks was able to keep the Wildcats quiet for 5.1 innings. The Wildcats got a run in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a Brendan Summerhill single from Clemsons’s Drew Titsworth.
Clemson finally got back on the scoring training in the top of the 7th when top 2025 MLB Draft prospect Cam Cannarella kicked things off. Cannarella plays with fire and stretches what should’ve only been a single into a double. Collin Priest showed up and hit a double right after to score him.
The Wildcats came roaring back in the bottom of the 7th thanks to a single Mathis Meurant that drove in a run and then a massive three-run home run from another top 2025 MLB Draft pick in Brendan Summerhill. This made it 8-5 going into the top of the 8th.
Unfortunately for Arizona, Clemson broke things open again, scoring eight runs in the top of the 9th to solidify their victory. Clemson has looked like a force on both sides of the ball this weekend and showed why they are our No. 7 ranked team.
They start the season by taking down two ranked opponents somewhat quickly.
Game 2: Louisville vs. Oklahoma State (No. 23)
Final Score: Louisville 3 | Oklahoma State 12
Winning/Losing Pitcher:
- W – LHP Harrison Bodendorf
- L – RHP Parker Detmers
Top Performers
Louisville
- LF Zion Rose: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
Oklahoma State
- LHP Harrison Bodendorf: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- 1B Colin Brueggemann: 1-for-5, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI,
- RF Nolan Schubart: 3-for-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI, BB
- DH Jayson Jones: 3-for-4, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
Game Summary
Louisville entered this game looking to shock another ranked opponent. It looked like it might be possible early on as Parker Detmers dominated the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first three innings. If that name sounds familiar, he’s the younger brother of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers.
Detmers dominated those three innings, giving up zero hits and zero runs while striking out three. The Cardinals offense also produced some protection for Detmers, scoring two runs in the third thanks to a Zion Rose RBI single and wild pitch. The Cardinals tacked on one more in the top of the fourth thanks to a Bayram Hot RBI single.
Then came the bottom of the fourth. Things unraveled for Detmers. A single, walk, and hit by pitch loaded the bases for the Cowboys’ big thumper Colin Brueggemann. And boy, did he capitalize.
He launched a rocket 397 feet into the right field bleachers for a grand slam, giving Oklahoma State the lead. The Cowboys added one more run in the top of the fifth thanks to a Nolan Schubart RBI single to provide them with a 5-3 lead going into the 6th.
Louisville’s bullpen continued to unravel, giving up four more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Singles and walks led to the scoring. Avery Ortiz stayed hot for the Cowboys, launching a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh to pad the lead even further.
Jayson Jones capped things off by annihilating a baseball in the bottom of the 8th. The ball went 460 ft at 117 MPH exit velocity.
Stormy Rhodes was electric out of the bullpen for Oklahoma State, holding Louisville at bay for three innings after Harrison Bodendorf came out of the game.
It was a solid 12-3 victory over a team that had just beaten a ranked Texas squad the day before. This was a much-needed bounce-back win for Oklahoma State after their loss to Clemson the day before.
Game 3: Ole Miss vs. Texas (No. 14)
Final Score: Ole Miss 0 | Texas 10
Winning/Losing Pitcher
- W – LHP Luke Harrison
- L – RHP Riley Maddox
Top Performers
Ole Miss
- LHP Walker Hooks: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K
Texas
- LHP Luke Harrison: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K
- RF Max Belyeu: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI
- CF Will Gasparino: 2-for-4, R, 3B, 2 RBI
- SS Jalin Flores: 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB
Game Summary
The crowd was packed for the evening SEC matchup between Ole Miss and Texas. Ole Miss is coming off a win against a ranked Arizona; meanwhile, Texas was looking to bounce back after being upset by Louisville. Riley Maddox toed the rubber for Ole Miss vs. Texas left-hander Luke Harrison. Both arms went toe to toe through three innings.
Texas finally broke through in the fourth. Maddox started to lose his command a bit and got into trouble. Adrian Rodriguez started the inning with a double, followed by a Jalin Flores single, giving Texas 1st and 3rd with no outs.
Flores stole second with Texas’ top 2025 MLB Draft prospect, Max Belyeu, at the plate. He ripped a single into right to make it 1-0. Maddox then loaded the bases by hitting the next batter.
That brought up massive power threat Will Gasparino, who mashed a home run the night before. He torched one into the left field corner for a double,e making it 3-0 Texas. Texas kept piling on as Rylan Galvan drove in two more. It was walk after walk, hit after hit. Texas just kept scoring runs.
Ultimately, the Longhorns scored seven runs in that inning, making it 7-0 going into the fifth.
Max Belyeu showed up again in the bottom of the seventh, sending a towering shot into the bullpen to give Texas a 9-0 lead, putting the game on ice. Ethan Mendoza put a dagger in Ole Miss with an RBI single, giving the Longhorns the 10-run rule win over Ole Miss. This was a good bounceback win by the Longhorns to showcase why they are a top-15 team in the country.