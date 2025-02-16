Shriners Children’s College Showdown: Day 2 Recap

Kramkowski’s stuff was sharp, but he struggled to command it. He left a lot of sinkers middle-middle and the Tigers feasted on it. Third baseman Josh Paino started the run when he singled to center, driving in Dominic Listi.

Of course, it didn’t end there. Collin Priest followed that by doubling down the left field line, which made it three nothing. A double and several more singles eventually made it 7-0 for the Tigers.

Ethan Darden held the Wildcats in check with that massive cushion the Clemson offense gave him. Arizona couldn’t touch the soft-tossing lefty. He threw four scoreless innings while giving up just two hits and striking out six. It was a very impressive outing.

The run-scoring stopped for a bit after the first inning. A combination of Tony Pluta, Raul Garayzar, and Garrett Hicks was able to keep the Wildcats quiet for 5.1 innings. The Wildcats got a run in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a Brendan Summerhill single from Clemsons’s Drew Titsworth.

Clemson finally got back on the scoring training in the top of the 7th when top 2025 MLB Draft prospect Cam Cannarella kicked things off. Cannarella plays with fire and stretches what should’ve only been a single into a double. Collin Priest showed up and hit a double right after to score him.

The Wildcats came roaring back in the bottom of the 7th thanks to a single Mathis Meurant that drove in a run and then a massive three-run home run from another top 2025 MLB Draft pick in Brendan Summerhill. This made it 8-5 going into the top of the 8th.