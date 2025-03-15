Top Five Pitchers To Avoid Drafting in Fantasy for 2025

Everyone is trying to find the most value when it comes to sleepers. Paying cheap prices for large production is always a recipe for success in fantasy baseball. Fantasy managers always try to get the most bang for their buck.

But how about those guys who are charging too much for their services? While evaluating potential 2025 busts, I’d like everyone to think about the following five pitchers inside the Top 150 ADP and ask yourself one thing: Does the price match the results?

Avoid These Pitchers in Your Fantasy Baseball Draft

Jack Flaherty Has a Low Floor – ADP #142

Jack Flaherty finds himself back with the Detroit Tigers after helping the Dodgers win a 2024 World Series title.

Many were critical of Flaherty before last season as a result of his awful 2023 tenure with Baltimore and the fact that we hadn’t seen ace-type success out of him since 2019. He responded by becoming the most added starting pitcher in fantasy baseball in early 2024, sitting down batters one after the other.