Royals Continue Their Strong Offseason, Sign Michael Wacha, Hunter Renfroe

Are the Kansas City Royals going to leave any free agents left for anyone else? News broke today that the Royals have signed both outfielder Hunter Renfroe and right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha to two-year contracts.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Wacha’s contract will be for two-years, and $32 million plus $500,000 in performance bonuses each year. He gets an opt-out after the first year. Renfroe’s deal is for two years, and $13 million, and he, too, has incentives and an opt-out after the first year.

There has been a common theme among all the big league contracts the Royals have secured this winter… opt-outs. The team’s willingness to offer multi-year guarantees with opt-outs has shown to pay off, as they’ve secured four big names in the last two days: Seth Lugo, Chris Stratton, Hunter Renfroe, and Michael Wacha.

Renfroe should man right field for the Royals in 2024, moving Nelson Velásquez to a more of a full-time DH role and potentially signalling that they are ready to move on from Edward Olivares. Olivares has struggled defensively in right field and hasn’t hit well enough to justify putting him out there consistently.