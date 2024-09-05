2024 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Caden Dana, Matt Wallner, Parker Meadows

Matt Wallner – OF – Minnesota Twins

Things weren’t looking great for this young lefty batter earlier this season. After he went 2-for-25 at the beginning of the year, the Twins sent Wallner down for some extra seasoning in the minors.

Well, that move paid off. Since the All-Star break, he has put up .299/.419/.675 slash line with six home runs, 15 runs scored, and 17 RBIs in 27 games.

His season OPS sits at 1.011, and his Statcast page is dark red. Wallner is short of the necessary plate appearances to be a qualified hitter, but what he has shown so far is promising.

His average exit velocity of 94.3 is among the best in the league, along with his barrel rate, hard-hit rate, and bat speed readings. An underrated part of his skill set is his keen eye, which mostly stays focused on pitches thrown inside the zone.