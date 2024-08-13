Could Parker Meadows Be on a Brenton Doyle Trajectory?

Slash Avg. Exit Velo Barrel% Hard Hit % K% Sprint Speed 2023 Doyle .203/.250/.343 88.3 mph 8.7% 35% 35% 29.9 2024 Doyle .265/.324/.468 89.6 mph 11.6% 42.6% 26.8% 29.3 2024 Meadows .191/.276/.382 86.1 mph 11.3% 33.8% 31.7% 29.1

We can check the box on both being fast. Over 29 feet per second ranks them within the 90th percentile. The strikeout rate passing 30% is an obvious reason for concern. However, Meadows was around 25% in his first stint in the majors (37 games) in 2023. You’ll see similar numbers in their exit velocities in hard hit rates with 2023 Doyle and 2024 Meadows.

Doyle’s leap this season, simply put, is from him making better contact, more often. He’s cut down his strikeouts while lifting the ball more and finding more barrels. Doyle has cut his ground ball rate by 6% while increasing his HR/FB rate by 5%.

Doyle also made strides in his greatest weakness, hitting breaking balls. In 2023, Doyle hit .151 with a .289 SLG off breaking pitches. A 45.5% whiff rate to go along with it.

This season, .244 with a .467 SLG while cutting his whiff rate to 38%. A few changes and some development show just how much of a leap players with plus tools can make.

Parker Meadows Adjustments

After an 11-game stretch in late April/early May, where Meadows only on had two hits, the Tigers sent him back to Toledo. Meadows looked lost and was doing all he could to stay afloat, but it was obvious a reset was needed. He headed to Toledo with a .096/.224/219 line with only two home runs.

Since returning only July 5th, we have seen a different player. Although it is a small sample, the changes are pretty clear. Let’s start with the numbers. A .378/.395/.703 line with two home runs good for a 204 wRC+ and an 18.4% strikeout rate. Oh yeah, he’s been crushing the ball as well.