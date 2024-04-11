Early Disappointments and Available Replacements for Fantasy Baseball

Catcher

It seems as if Seattle’s hitting performance thus far is the same story in a different year. Raleigh is expected to provide good power in the middle of the lineup and at the catcher position itself. So far his .182 average with two RBI’s is less than ideal.

I had the same initial concerns for him as I did with Julio Rodriguezwhich is simple lineup context. The Seattle front office refuses to spend big for offensive help which provides no protection for the better bats in the order.

I predicted before the season that this Oakland lineup would be scrappy and so far that’s looking to be true. Nobody is arguing they are the most talented, but the effort is there and the results have been surprisingly present. Langeliers has put up four homers with seven RBIs and a .250 average. Don’t forget that he slammed 22 dingers in just 135 games last season. At only 3% rostered, you can’t get a better discount price for production at the catcher position.

Leadoff Hitter

Going 3 for your first 28 is ugly for anyone, but the fact that Julien isn’t getting regular playing time in a platoon against lefties makes it even worse. I do believe this offense will get it going at one point, but the loss of hitting in front of Royce Lewis is showing in a big way at the beginning of this season. The platoon not only takes Julien out of the lineup, but it also breaks up any rhythm he finds while up at the plate if he is on the lineup card one day but on the bench the next.

Somebody who will be getting everyday at-bats in the leadoff position for a shocking Royals team thus far comes in the form of Maikel Garcia. You can be sure Garcia will see his fair share of hittable pitches batting directly ahead of Bobby Witt Jr.

With a much-improved launch angle compared to last season, Maikel has already hit three homers in six games, crushing his 2023 mark of just four total homers in 123 games.